The energy company is covering the cost of the TOPICAL study, which hopes to help scientists better understand the link between air pollution and lung cancer. Insights from this research could shape new ways to diagnose and treat lung cancer in people who have never smoked.

Air pollution is invisible to the human eye and can have a devastating impact on our health. In fact, outdoor air pollution causes around 1 in 10 cases of lung cancer.

The TOPICAL study, led by Professor Charles Swanton, Cancer Research UK’s Chief Clinician and Group Leader at the Francis Crick Institute, is examining the role of tiny particles in the air called PM2.5, which are derived in part from burning solid and liquid fuels.

The study is improving our understanding of the underlying mechanism by which air pollution can cause lung cancer. Results from Professor Swanton’s lab suggest that PM2.5 pollution can awaken dormant cells in the lungs carrying cancer-causing mutations, which go on to become tumours. This game-changing discovery could open new ways to prevent and treat lung cancer in people who have never smoked in the future.

It's a clear example of why supporting research into the link between lung cancer and air pollution is so vital. It enables discoveries that can revolutionise treatment and help so many people.

I recently visited ScottishPower’s Whitelee windfarm, the largest onshore windfarm in the UK, and being there really brings home to you the importance of clean air. It’s estimated that 99% of the world’s population lives in areas where the concentrations of PM2.5 air pollutants are higher than the World Health Organisation’s recommended level, showing that even small changes in air pollution levels can affect our health.

It’s therefore clear that more needs to be done to reduce reliance on fossil fuels, both for our planet and our health. ScottishPower is investing heavily in clean, green electricity generation, as well as providing decarbonisation solutions for households and business, including solar panels, heat pumps and electric vehicle solutions.

This, combined with the funding it’s provided to Cancer Research UK over many years, is vital to bringing forward the day when we beat cancer.

Laura Tobin is a TV meteorologist and climate change campaigner.