When many people hear about lung cancer, they automatically assume that in many cases it is linked to smoking.
But you might be surprised to hear the reality that there’s a growing number of lung cancer cases in people who have never smoked. Around a quarter of lung cancer cases (28%) are not attributable to smoking, and it’s estimated that lung cancer cases in people who have never smoked account for nearly 6,000 deaths a year in the UK. That’s why the support that ScottishPower provides to Cancer Research UK is so important and why I’m proud to back their incredible partnership. Since 2012, ScottishPower has helped provide funding to Cancer Research UK, raising more than £35m to help beat cancer sooner and they aren’t stopping there.
The energy company is covering the cost of the TOPICAL study, which hopes to help scientists better understand the link between air pollution and lung cancer. Insights from this research could shape new ways to diagnose and treat lung cancer in people who have never smoked.
Air pollution is invisible to the human eye and can have a devastating impact on our health. In fact, outdoor air pollution causes around 1 in 10 cases of lung cancer.
The TOPICAL study, led by Professor Charles Swanton, Cancer Research UK’s Chief Clinician and Group Leader at the Francis Crick Institute, is examining the role of tiny particles in the air called PM2.5, which are derived in part from burning solid and liquid fuels.
The study is improving our understanding of the underlying mechanism by which air pollution can cause lung cancer. Results from Professor Swanton’s lab suggest that PM2.5 pollution can awaken dormant cells in the lungs carrying cancer-causing mutations, which go on to become tumours. This game-changing discovery could open new ways to prevent and treat lung cancer in people who have never smoked in the future.
It's a clear example of why supporting research into the link between lung cancer and air pollution is so vital. It enables discoveries that can revolutionise treatment and help so many people.
I recently visited ScottishPower’s Whitelee windfarm, the largest onshore windfarm in the UK, and being there really brings home to you the importance of clean air. It’s estimated that 99% of the world’s population lives in areas where the concentrations of PM2.5 air pollutants are higher than the World Health Organisation’s recommended level, showing that even small changes in air pollution levels can affect our health.
It’s therefore clear that more needs to be done to reduce reliance on fossil fuels, both for our planet and our health. ScottishPower is investing heavily in clean, green electricity generation, as well as providing decarbonisation solutions for households and business, including solar panels, heat pumps and electric vehicle solutions.
This, combined with the funding it’s provided to Cancer Research UK over many years, is vital to bringing forward the day when we beat cancer.
Laura Tobin is a TV meteorologist and climate change campaigner.
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here