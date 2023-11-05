Good points?

The brush’s round-tipped bristles ensure effective cleaning of teeth while preventing damage to your gums.

Operating at an impressive 40,000 vibrations per minute, the brush pulsates efficiently, reaching deep into difficult-to-access areas.

The W-shaped brush head is ingeniously crafted to conform to the alignment of teeth, ensuring a thorough clean no matter the configuration of your teeth.

A built-in two-minute timer halts operation every 30 seconds so you don’t overdo it in one area. This is a nice feature and in line with more expensive products.

The IPX7 waterproof rating adds to the brush’s appeal, allowing it to stand up to accidental splashes without compromising its functionality.

Five preset modes cater to different cleaning needs offering versatility for users. Furthermore, the inclusion of eight replacement brush heads enhances its value and longevity.

The rechargeable battery provides an outstanding 30-day runtime on a single charge. This gives uninterrupted usage without frequent recharging.

The raft of intelligent features includes a brush head replacement reminder after three months, ensuring optimal dental hygiene.

Bad points?

The grip is not textured which means the device can become slippery to hold after a few seconds of usage, so may not be ideal for children.

Although the toothbrush is portable and doesn’t take up much space in your toiletry bag it would have been nice to have the addition of a travel case to keep it safe when travelling.

Best for ...

Those with sensitive gums looking for a gentler electric dental cleaning solution.

Avoid if ...

If you like the option to clean your cheek and tongue with the same gadget as it’s omitted here.

Score: 8/10.

BitVae D2 Electric Toothbrush, £17.99 (amazon.co.uk)