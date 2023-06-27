The Lancashire-headquartered company said this morning that it remains on track to break the £1 billion profit barrier for the first time in the current financial year despite a slowing of sales growth in May. Although US earnings veered off in June, revenues ran ahead of expectations in other markets.

With more than 3,400 stores across 38 countries and territories around the world, as well as its online business, JD Sports benefits from a big footprint in diverse geographies. The moderation in sales during May in all regions was anticipated, but the decline in sales growth to 8% would still be the stuff of dreams for many others in the sector.

The group also remains committed to its global growth strategy, having opened a net additional 32 JD stores in the first four months of the year. It is furthermore on track to surpass its target of opening 150 stores over the course of the 12-month period.

Meanwhile, the planned acquisition of France's Courir, which trades from more than 300 stores across six European countries, is set to underpin growth in areas where JD remains under-represented. The deal is expected to conclude later this year following the successful completion of the mandatory consultation process with the Courir works council.

That said, not even the biggest players are immune to wider economic pressures as consumers squeezed by surging global costs are being forced to cut back on discretionary spending. These concerns were reflected in the performance of JD's shares on the London market this morning as they sank to the bottom of the FTSE 100.

But brand power remains a powerful force as many trainers from the likes of Nike continue to sell out as soon as they go on sale, creating a buzz about the products which makes consumers want them even more. It was the same earlier this year when JD, the exclusive retail partner of the Scottish Football Association, sold out of the national side's 150th anniversary kit within hours of its official release.