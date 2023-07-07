A survey published on Thursday by the Chartered Institute of Procurement & Supply and S&P Global revealed an acceleration of the already steep decline in UK housebuilding.

The survey showed housebuilding activity fell in June at the fastest pace since May 2020. More tellingly, aside from the plunge in such activity back in the spring of 2020 arising from the coronavirus lockdown, the drop last month was the sharpest since the depths of the financial crisis in April 2009. The same had been the case with the tumble in May, the steepness of which was swiftly exceeded in June.

CIPS and S&P Global noted: “Survey respondents widely commented on weaker demand due to rising borrowing costs and a subdued outlook for the housing market.”

The steepening plunge in housebuilding activity was a key factor in overall UK construction output dropping in June, for the first time in five months, according to the CIPS and S&P Global survey. This was in spite of solid growth in the civil engineering and commercial property construction sub-sectors.

The construction purchasing managers’ index from CIPS and S&P Global dropped from 51.6 in May to 48.9 in June on a seasonally adjusted basis, falling below the level of 50 deemed to separate expansion from contraction.

The housebuilding activity index was just 39.6 in June – a figure which highlights the precipitous nature of the decline.

UK base rates have already surged from a record low of 0.1% in December 2021 to 5%. Financial markets were on Thursday pricing in a rise to 6.5% by early 2024. Opinion is divided on where the peak will be but there is a general expectation among economists that there will be further rises from the current 5%, and the Bank of England has certainly not signalled it is done with monetary policy tightening.

The construction survey from CIPS and S&P Global is a striking illustration of the effect of the surge in interest rates on one key sector, and a clear sign of the broader economic headwinds being generated by the surge in borrowing costs amid the UK’s inflation misery.