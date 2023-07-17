More than 90% of Americans rely on private health insurance for coverage. There are separate rules, funding, enrolment dates, and out-of-pocket costs associated with various forms of health insurance, whether it’s employer-based, private coverage, or government-provided plans such as Medicaid or Medicare.

In addition consumers also choose from several tiers of coverage among those options, such as managed care or fee-for-service systems. These plans may or may not include insurance for pharmaceutical drugs with coverage ranging from set-rate co-payments to deductibles and percentage-based co-insurance.

It’s therefore no mystery why Edinburgh-headquartered Craneware is focused so intently on the North American market, nor why its fortunes follow those of the US healthcare economy. The outlook for both looks substantively better than it did six or so months ago.

Craneware announced this morning that despite the challenges of high inflation, labour shortages, and snarled supply chains that have undermined the US healthcare market since the pandemic, its profits for the year to the end of June will be at the upper end of market expectations at approximately $174 million. Trading in the new financial year is also off to a “positive start”.

Craneware provides software solutions for the healthcare billing and auditing market, one of the biggest cost components in the US system which ranks higher than anywhere else in the world for healthcare spending. The array of usage and billing requirements makes expensive administrative help necessary in a market where post-pandemic labour shortages have driven up wage costs.

Cheaper and more accurate ways of handling this workload are therefore compelling selling points, even when belts are being tightened to take on economic headwinds. But here too things are looking a bit brighter.

Recent data suggests that price growth in the US is slowing to a far greater degree then in the UK. The US Producer Price Index released last week was up just 0.1% on the same period a year earlier, while the Consumer Price Index report showed inflation cooling to 3% last month.

There are also early signs that the labour market is cooling which, together with slowing inflation, has fuelled expectations that the US could achieve a “soft landing” in which the economy slows down just enough to skirt a recession, but no more. This seems an ideal backdrop for companies such as Craneware to persuade healthcare administrators to invest in solutions that could save substantial amounts of money over the long run.