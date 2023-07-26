In partnership with
Sir Anthony Boutique Hotel
Sir Anthony, is a place for calmness to invade your senses. Tenerife's iconic boutique hotel reopens its doors after remodeling rooms and suites, to elevate the luxury of your experience. Located in front of a golden sandy beach in Tenerife, this boutique hotel embraces your senses with the sophistication of its more than 70 rooms and amenities.
Since its reopening, it presents a refined design in which all the details allow you to create the perfect atmosphere for you to be the protagonist. Ocean views, access to the tropical garden or a private pool, Sir Anthony's rooms reaffirm its status as a luxury boutique hotel on the coast of Tenerife. To enjoy the experience, Sir Anthony invites you to choose between its three types of rooms:
Superior Room: a room to enjoy the sea breeze, bright and spacious in all its spaces, with 48m2 of ocean views and private pool in some selected rooms.
Junior Suite: enjoy 65m2 of contemporary space, with lounge, terrace, and a private pool.
Deluxe Suite: 115m2 room with living and glazed bathroom. Its exclusive design features a king-size bed, bathtub, and terrace with Balinese bed.
GASTRONOMIC CHARISMA
Sir Anthony elevates its holiday proposal with a creative, cosmopolitan, and vibrant experience. At Windsor Gastronomic Place, you can find an international atmosphere with a gastronomic proposal elaborated with the best ingredients that represent the local cuisine of the island, blending with Mediterranean trends. Elevate the experience and taste the special menu accompanied by live music at the Windsor Gastronomic Experience evening.
THE ART OF WELLNESS IN TENERIFE
Sir Anthony Oasis Wellness demonstrates that luxury lies in the ability to balance our body and mind with the goal of maximum wellbeing.
The hotel built a 180 m2 wellness area, the aim is to take care of the body and release tension from the mind. The space has two cabins for individual treatments, a cabin with a jacuzzi for couple treatments, a relaxation room and another for manicures and pedicures. With a wide range of treatments on offer, the only thing left to do is to succumb to the calm. Here are some of the highlights:
The Oasis Deluxe: the spa's signature massage, reduces mental fatigue, relax muscles, and balance the chakras.
Luxury Fusion: fusion of different massage techniques that helps to eliminate muscular tensions and recovers energy.
The Waves of the Mediterranean massage, which, using the techniques of our masseurs and aromatherapy, relaxes muscle tension.
Ayurveda experiences: to enjoy these experiences, you can choose between a body massage or a facial, capillary and foot massage. In both cases, the professionals at Oasis Wellness aim to eliminate toxins, nourishing the skin and stimulating the body's energies.
Hot stone massage: oil and hot volcanic stones to balance body, mind, and spirit.
Thai Reflexology: massage that presses on the energy points of the feet to release tension throughout the body.
Future Mum: massage that relaxes, improves blood circulation, boosts self-esteem, and softens the skin.
Sir Anthony creates delightful experiences linked to gastronomy, environment and wellness that lead guests to enjoy a holiday where the luxury of calmness prevails.
Book your room at: siranthonyhotel.com
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here
Comments are closed on this article