Superior Room: a room to enjoy the sea breeze, bright and spacious in all its spaces, with 48m2 of ocean views and private pool in some selected rooms.

Junior Suite: enjoy 65m2 of contemporary space, with lounge, terrace, and a private pool.

Deluxe Suite: 115m2 room with living and glazed bathroom. Its exclusive design features a king-size bed, bathtub, and terrace with Balinese bed.

Sir Anthony's rooms reaffirm its status as a luxury boutique hotel (Image: Anima Advertising SL)

GASTRONOMIC CHARISMA

Sir Anthony elevates its holiday proposal with a creative, cosmopolitan, and vibrant experience. At Windsor Gastronomic Place, you can find an international atmosphere with a gastronomic proposal elaborated with the best ingredients that represent the local cuisine of the island, blending with Mediterranean trends. Elevate the experience and taste the special menu accompanied by live music at the Windsor Gastronomic Experience evening.

Relax both body and mind (Image: Sir Anthony Hotel)

THE ART OF WELLNESS IN TENERIFE

Sir Anthony Oasis Wellness demonstrates that luxury lies in the ability to balance our body and mind with the goal of maximum wellbeing.

The hotel built a 180 m2 wellness area, the aim is to take care of the body and release tension from the mind. The space has two cabins for individual treatments, a cabin with a jacuzzi for couple treatments, a relaxation room and another for manicures and pedicures. With a wide range of treatments on offer, the only thing left to do is to succumb to the calm. Here are some of the highlights:

The Oasis Deluxe: the spa's signature massage, reduces mental fatigue, relax muscles, and balance the chakras.

Luxury Fusion: fusion of different massage techniques that helps to eliminate muscular tensions and recovers energy.

The Waves of the Mediterranean massage, which, using the techniques of our masseurs and aromatherapy, relaxes muscle tension.

Sir Anthony creates delightful experiences linked to gastronomy, environment and wellness (Image: Anima Advertising SL)

Ayurveda experiences: to enjoy these experiences, you can choose between a body massage or a facial, capillary and foot massage. In both cases, the professionals at Oasis Wellness aim to eliminate toxins, nourishing the skin and stimulating the body's energies.

Hot stone massage: oil and hot volcanic stones to balance body, mind, and spirit.

Thai Reflexology: massage that presses on the energy points of the feet to release tension throughout the body.

Future Mum: massage that relaxes, improves blood circulation, boosts self-esteem, and softens the skin.

Sir Anthony creates delightful experiences linked to gastronomy, environment and wellness that lead guests to enjoy a holiday where the luxury of calmness prevails.

Book your room at: siranthonyhotel.com