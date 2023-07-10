Shares in Scotgold dropped more than 12% as it announced the review of the Cononish mine plan, which followed a “disappointing” first half in terms of gold production and the development of the underground mine near Tyndrum.

Scotgold told the stock market that its ability to “continue as a going concern over the long term will remain dependent on the quantity and grade of ore mined and processed being within a reasonable tolerance of the forecast quantity and grade and adherence to the previously planned product shipment schedule”.

The company first raised doubts over its future in March, when the miner said it may face a “material uncertainty” that could cast a “significant doubt” over its ability to continue as a going concern in the “very immediate term”. That came as it revealed significantly less mineralised ore would be yielded from Cononish than initially envisaged.

Scotgold has since embarked on a new production strategy, which followed its decision to halt work on the 430 West Ore drive development amid declining ore grades. It has also moved to a process called long-hole stoping, which produced a steady increase in gold concentrate production in the second quarter.

However, it announced this morning that a third-party review will be carried out of the Cononish mine plan, encompassing the mine design, schedule, and production forecasts for the next 12 months.

It will include an investigation of the issues and impact of stopping the 430 West Ore drive development in late February, which had led to a production in the first quarter being “severely impacted” and incorporate a second stage of power and ventilation upgrades “to improve mine accessibility and enable the mine to operate all development and production equipment simultaneously to improve mine development rates.”

But the company said it had withdrawn its 2023 production guidance and will update the market on production forecasts and its mine plan once the review has been completed and its findings analysed.

Chief executive Sean Duffy said: “H1 2023 has been disappointing in terms of gold production and development of the underground mine at Cononish. The impact of the declining of gold grades in the 430 West Drive, late February was significant and evident in the resultant production figures for the period.

“Notwithstanding these difficulties, LHS has progressed in line with our plans and I want to thank our dedicated team for working safely and tirelessly to deliver this, with Q2 2023 production being steady and increasing as a result.

“We have begun a mine plan review following reconciling Cononish’s mine development and production over the past six months. This review will allow us to recalibrate our current 2023 mine plan to best optimise LHS going forward as we continue to develop the mine with a view to achieving full production in the long-term.”

Overall, in the first half, Scotgold said it produced 2,314 ounces of gold and sold 2,145, generating sales worth £3.5 million.

Shares in Scotgold were trading at 15.5p at 10am, down 11.4%.