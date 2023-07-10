Alyson Donaldson has previously held positions such as UK and Republic of Ireland chief financial officer for IVC Evidensia and chief financial officer for Vets Now.

Ms Donaldson is the first female Donaldson family member to join the group in an executive role in its 163-year history.

She also spent eight years in senior finance and strategy roles at Diageo, latterly as finance director, international supply, where she was responsible for managing a large global finance community and performance of a multi-billion-pound cost base.

A chartered accountant, Ms Donaldson started her career at KPMG LLP on their graduate training programme. She graduated from Stirling University with a first-class degree in accounting and economics, and in 2020 she completed a post-graduate course in leadership, strategy and innovation with Napier University.

Ms Donaldson said: “As a family business, this is so much more than a career move for me; it’s something I feel incredibly passionate about.

"I’m looking forward to working with the group executive and finance team, supporting the business as it continues to pioneer in its market, and I’m excited to be contributing to the success of the business for now and for generations to come.”

She succeeds Arlene Cairns who took on the role in 2020.

Andrew Donaldson, chief executive of Donaldson Group, said: “The board and I are thrilled to have Alyson joining us as group CFO.

“She has an impressive track record of demonstrative success, leading finance functions and driving strategic transformational change and improvements in industry-leading organisations.

"She will be a fantastic addition to our senior leadership team and we’re all very much looking forward to working with her.

"This is also a very proud milestone for us as a family business, as we welcome another Donaldson into the group.”

Currently led by the sixth generation of Donaldsons, the group comprises a total of 16 specialist timber and building product businesses and brands, operating throughout the UK from 49 locations employing over 1,700 people.

