A SCOTTISH technology firm which provides a platform for companies to manage complex training schedules has raised £5 million to drive its growth ambitions in North America.
Edinburgh-based Administrate has secured the backing from existing investors Archangels, Mercia, and the Scottish National Investment Bank, while welcoming Hambro Perks on baord as a new capital partner. Hambro provided £3m to the funding round.
The capital injection will be used to support the company’s rapid growth and to meet the needs of a diverse and growing customer base across the Atlantic.
Administrate, which has a US office in Bozeman, Montana, has developed a scheduling and logistics platform which is used by organisations such as Royal Caribbean Group, Siemens Healthineers, and Maersk to manage complex global training operations.
The investment deal was led by Hambro Perks, which specialises in supporting high-growth scale-up companies that focus on business to business, software as a service.
Usman Ali, partner at Hambro Perks’ growth debt fund, said: “Backing Administrate was an easy decision. Administrate is an innovative and rapidly expanding business that has continued to deliver double-digit growth within its enterprise customers segment in the last couple of years.
"Their platform is well suited to the needs of large corporations that operate in multiple geographies. We strongly believe that the business has tremendous growth potential, and we look forward to seeing the business expand in the coming years.”
Niki McKenzie, joint managing director at Archangels, said: “With an impressive roster of customers on their books, this new funding package will allow the team to accelerate growth, particularly Stateside, where they have seen significant growth among large multinational corporations. We’re looking forward to working closely with the team on this next exciting chapter of their story.”
John Peebles, chief executive of Administrate, said: “Our team has done an incredible job delivering for our customers. Our capital partners understand the unique opportunity ahead of us, and we’re excited to continue building on our success in a sustainable way.
"I’m proud of some of the key innovations we’re launching within our platform this year which include our AI-powered scheduler and significant improvements to our headless architecture strategy. These tools within our platform can transform training operations and drive significant ROI (return on investment) for our customers in unprecedented ways.”
