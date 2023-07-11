First Glasgow announced 11 night services will stop on July 31, affecting routes from the city centre to Clydebank, Paisley, Newton Mearns, East Kilbride, Hamilton, Motherwell and Wishaw.

The changes have been criticised as threatening women's safety, affecting lower income groups and damaging the city's night time economy.

Bryan Simpson, the lead organiser for Unite Hospitality, said the "absolutely disgraceful" decision highlighted why Glasgow should have a publicly-owned transport system.

He said: “This is an absolutely disgraceful decision which will most acutely affect the lowest-paid and most vulnerable workers that keep the city’s night-time economy alive in bars, hotels and clubs.

"They will now have to chose between two hours wages for a taxi or walking home."

Last year the union launched its Get Me Home Safely campaign to support night workers to travel after late shifts and said councillors backed the plans - so should now act.

Mr Simpson said: "In December, Glasgow councillors voted to back Unite’s ‘Get me home safely’ campaign, yet continue to ignore the elephant in the room; how do people get home safely?

"Without a publicly owned, municipal bus company, their ability to influence the private sector is limited, and this has come to the fore with this decision by First Bus, which will harm working people across the city, particularly those working in the night-time economy.

"Glasgow needs to get control of its public transport system, and make it work for every citizen, not just for shareholders.

"We repeat our call to explore a fully integrated, not-for-profit, public transport system which is publicly controlled and accountable."

First Bus said as few as 14 people an hour were using the services, which were reintroduced just a year ago and it had faced significant losses.

Donald MacLeod, who runs the Garage nightclub on Sauchiehall Street and Cathouse on Union Street, told the Times newspaper that the city should be stripped of its Unesco status at the loss of the night time bus services.

He said: “I think we should be stripped of the title Unesco City of Music. Neither the Greens nor the SNP seem interested in the economy and how things are paid for."

Mr MacLeod, who is a member of a resilience group established by Glasgow Chamber of Commerce, said FirstBus were asked not to cancel the service.

He said: "We told them, ‘Don’t do that — we have to find a way to move forward.’ To be fair they are losing money but to suddenly stop has a huge impact."

Meanwhile, Glasgow Labour councillor Eva Murray said she has written to Graeme Macfarlan, commercial director at First Bus Scotland.

In her letter she said constituents have been in touch expressing anxiety about the loss of the services and worry that they will not be able to travel home following late night shifts in the city centre.

She said: "I understand from your report that this decision has been made in regards to financial viability and passenger numbers in consultation with stakeholders and partner organisations.

"I would be grateful if you were able to outline who those stakeholders and partner organisations were and if possible, the work that was done to promote the services prior to this decision being made."

Many of the customers who have written to her, she added, described the bus routes as a "lifeline" and would otherwise be forced to walk alone home in the middle of the night.

The politician added: "Whilst I understand that First Bus is a private company looking to make a profit, as a City Councillor I feel it necessary to challenge this decision which potentially puts my constituents' ability to get home safely at risk and makes travelling across our city less accessible.

"I would urge First Bus and relevant stakeholders to look at how these services can be reformed, rather than withdrawn completely without much notice."