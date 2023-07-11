The Glenturret, based in the Perthshire town of Crieff, has released eight signature whiskies in the range, including a 35-year-old expression for the first time. It has been created from single European oak sherry butt chosen for its “unusually complex personality”.

The collection has been crafted by The Glenturret’s whisky maker Bob Dalgarno, who after nearly four decades in the Scotch whisky industry was introduced to the Whisky Hall of Fame in December 2022.

The first five whiskies in the latest core collection are the Triple Wood, 7 Years Old Peat Smoked, 10 Years Old Peat Smoked, 12 Years Old and 15 Years Old. They are joined by three rare malts which will be released in very limited numbers: a 25 Years Old, 30 Years Old, and 35 Years Old. Just 185 bottles of the 35 Years Old have been made available.

John Laurie, managing director of The Glenturret, said: “Bob Dalgarno and our expert team have once more excelled on every level in creating the 2023 core collection. The passion, time and energy that has gone into each of the exceptional expressions they have created is something that myself, and our whole team at the distillery are incredibly proud of.

“We release a new collection each year, trying to create something special each year, so hopefully our customers will enjoy the new 2023 collection as much as we do!”

The new Glenturret range is available at select retailers and distributors, and online, from today.