A family-owned Scottish hotel company has acquired a country house hotel as it signalled a UK-wide expansion plan.
Edinburgh-based Apex Hotels gave the first sign of its strategy to diversify into rural areas with the acquisition of the popular hotel in Pitlochry.
The company, which has hotels in Edinburgh, Glasgow, Dundee, London, and Bath, has taken over the Pine Trees Hotel for an undisclosed sum.
The Pine Trees is described as a “classic Scottish country house hotel”, with 32 bedrooms including a six-bedroom coach house, set within 10 acres of secluded gardens.
Apex said the acquisition, brokered by Christie & Co, was the “first step in an ambitious plan targeting popular UK destinations”.
