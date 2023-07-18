NFU Scotland President Martin Kennedy has stated that, in stark contrast to trade deals struck with Australia and New Zealand, the UK Government has given more consideration to the recently signed Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP).

In a measured response, Mr Kennedy said: “Scotland’s farmers, crofters and producers welcome opportunities to improve trade overseas but only on fair terms that reduce risks to our food security and, above all, protect the high standards of production and animal welfare that the sector delivers and which consumers expect from us.

“In May, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak committed to protecting sensitive sectors, prioritising export opportunities, upholding standards and removing tariffs. That’s what we want the agreement to deliver, and we are pleased that the government seems to have taken on board our previous misgivings”.

Round-up

Prime cattle met with good demand at Carlisle yesterday, with prime heifers and beef bred bullocks up by 5p/kg and 3p/kg on the week respectively. Young beef bulls rose 3p on the week to average 248p/kg and sold to 297p/kg.

Young dairy bred bulls were less in demand however, and averaged 198p/kg, down 12p on the week, before selling to 236p/kg.

Cast cows of all types held up well to sell to 208p/kg for dairy types and 288p/kg for beef bred animals. Prime lamb prices stabilised after a steep drop last week and averaged 290p/kg (292p/kg SQQ).

Bullocks at St Boswells yesterday averaged 288p/kg and sold to 306p/kg, while heifers averaged 276p/kg and sold to 310p/kg. Meanwhile, cast cows averaged 207p/kg and sold to 241p/kg.

Lambs largely held up well on the week, averaging 285p/kg or £126/head and sold to 342p/kg for Beltexes, while ewes averaged £106/head and sold to £168 for a Texel.

Prime beef bred heifers at Lanark rose slightly on the week to average 299p/kg and sold to 344p/kg for a Limousin.

Cast beef and dairy cows also held up well, averaging 179p/kg and 154p/kg respectively, but new season lambs dropped by 22p/kg to average 273p/kg and sold to 329p/kg or £169/head.

Hoggets fared better with their average of 182p/kg representing no change on the week, and they sold to £140/head. Cast ewes met with good demand and rose by £9 on the week to average £106/head before selling to an impressive £260 for a Texel.