The Goblin Ha’ Hotel in Gifford, East Lothian, is being marketed by the Scottish Business Agency and is described as “brimming with character”.

“The Goblin Ha’ Hotel is named after the goblin ha’ (or Goblin Hall) hidden beneath the nearly 800-year-old Yester Castle nearby,” the SBA said. “To this day the ruins are a popular tourist attraction and are said to be haunted.

“Outstanding and brimming with character, this hotel has an 88-cover restaurant and bar and substantial outdoor space, seven en-suite letting rooms and potential to add two to three more.”

It has an area used for bicycle storage “as the hotel is a popular stopover for cyclists travelling one of East Lothian’s many cycle routes”.

The agent said: “The stunning glass conservatory and outdoor space lends itself to multiple function and venue hire opportunities. It is also popular with live music at the weekends.

“The character and history of the hotel attracts a number of visitors, both planned and passing, although it trades well at present, the potential is staggering and viewing is recommended to appreciate the scale of offering.”

The agent also said: “The owners at present live on site, and the majority of their attention is required in the kitchen and servicing the restaurant and bar.

“The result is that they simply don’t have the time to focus on and grow the accommodation.

“This presents an opportunity to grow the occupancy which is at 64%. Once all rooms are refreshed, the owner expects to achieve a higher room rate.

“At the side of the hotel is a closed public house currently undergoing the first stage of renovation, including a new ceiling and electrics."

The leasehold hotel is for sale at an asking price of £50,000.

Part of the original Yester Castle ruin, known as the Hobgoblin Hall, was said to have been built using “magic”, and featured in Sir Walter Scott’s Marmion.

Housing boost for city's east end

More than 40 new homes have been launched in Glasgow’s east end as part of the ongoing drive to address a shortage of affordable homes in the city.

Calvay Housing Association has officially opened a 43-home development in Barlanark, where work is nearly complete. All homes have now been allocated and the majority of residents have moved in.

MONEY HQ: Can I gift assets to avoid paying care home fees?

Ben Stark: I spent some time last week with a couple of clients who both have parents in residential care. The questions I answered are common ones, and I thought it might be helpful to look at some of the rules in this area.

These clients were in England, and the rules between Scotland and England have some differences, although my intent here is to hopefully provide something to think about if you’re reading this and facing this situation yourself.