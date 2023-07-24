An airline is to launch a new route between Scotland and Italy.
Leeds-based Jet2 is to introduce flights from Glasgow to Verona from next summer.
The seasonal flights will operate between the two cities on Wednesdays.
A spokesman for Glasgow Airport welcomed the move.
He said: “The introduction of this additional service to the beautiful city of Verona will be welcome news for those passengers keen to explore Northern Italy next summer.”
The new Italy route is on top of the Glasgow Airport’s Jet2 summer 24 programme that was recently expanded to five destinations, including to Izmir, Ibiza, Reus, Bodrum and Rhodes.
Jet2’s Edinburgh Airport summer 24 expansion is to seven destinations including Dubrovnik, Ibiza, Reus, Palma, Rhodes, Naples and Gran Canaria.
It was revealed earlier this month that revenues at airline and leisure group Jet2 have rebounded on the back of renewed consumer confidence.
It said there was an upsurge in package holidays with the business reporting sales up 300% to £5.03 billion and group pre-tax profit of £390.8 million for the year ending March 31, 2023, compared to a £376.2m loss a year earlier.
