Tourist spending in Scotland in the first three months of this year was 70% higher than pre-Covid levels, "encouraging" figures have shown.
Overseas visitors to Scotland spent a total of £359 million during the first quarter of 2023, with this up from £210 million in the same period of 2019.
Provisional data from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) also showed the number of overnight visits made by people from outside the UK had also increased, rising from 443,000 in January to March 2019, to 572,000 in the first three months of 2023 - an increase of 29%.
However, the number of overnight visits in both England and Wales was still below 2019 levels, the figures showed.
In England, there were 6,956,000 overnight visits in the first three months of this year, down from 7,489,000 in the same period in 2019.
Read More: Inflation fall brings hope for Scots homeowners and shoppers
Meanwhile, there were 151,000 overnight visitor stays in Wales in January to March, compared to 156,000 in the same period in 2019.
The majority of visitors to Scotland in the first three months of this year were from Europe, with 407,000 spending at least one night here.
There were also 70,000 visitors from the US and 94,000 from other nations, the data showed.
Tourism minister Richard Lochhead said: "These encouraging statistics show that tourist numbers and spending in Scotland has recovered faster than the rest of the UK - and overseas visitors are returning to Scotland in greater numbers following the pandemic."
He added: "Scotland is an increasingly attractive destination for international tourists.
"I am confident that Scotland's unique culture, history and landscapes, plus global events such as the Scottish Open Golf Championship, next month's UCI World Cycling Championships and Edinburgh's world-renowned festivals, will further drive tourist numbers over the summer."
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here