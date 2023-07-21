A new consultation has been launched in Glasgow to find the views of people in Scotland's largest city about city centre busking.
Glasgow City Council and Community Safety Glasgow received complaints about noise from both residents and businesses.
Posters showing the 'Code of Good Practice for Buskers and Street Performers' were also put up across in the city centre, giving guidance and legal aspects to consider while busking.
Councillor Angus Millar, Convener for City Centre Recovery for Glasgow City Council, said: "For many people, busking and street performing is a positive feature of a visit to the city centre, with the vast majority of these performers acting within the guidelines of our code of practice.
“We would like as many people as possible to give their views on buskers and street performers through this consultation as this will allow us to support what people enjoy and tackle any issues identified."
In 2018, buskers taking to the Glasgow streets were asked to follow a new code of conduct after complaints about city centre behaviour.
Buskers in Glasgow are also requested to be aware that certain places such as hospitals, churches, funeral homes, cemeteries and transport terminals where announcements need to be heard require silence and are not suitable for busking.
What do you think of buskers in Glasgow or in your home town? Have your say in our poll.
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel