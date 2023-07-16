Edinburgh-based Apex Hotels gave the first sign of its strategy to diversify into rural areas with the acquisition of the popular hotel in Pitlochry.

The company, which has hotels in Edinburgh, Glasgow, Dundee, London, and Bath, has taken over the Pine Trees Hotel for an undisclosed sum.

The hotel was previously privately owned by Major and Mrs Barlow. All 15 of the Pine Trees' staff have been retained by Apex. (Image: Christie & Co)

The Pine Trees is described as a “classic Scottish country house hotel”, with 32 bedrooms including a six-bedroom coach house, set within 10 acres of secluded gardens.

Apex said the acquisition, brokered by Christie & Co, was the “first step in an ambitious plan targeting popular UK destinations”.

First look inside new 245-room city centre hotel

The first pictures of the AC by Marriott Glasgow hotel were released this week ahead of its opening later this year.

The new-build element of the hotel – which fills an 80-year-old gap site on the corner of George Street and John Street – includes impressive views from upper floors over the city centre to the east and west including over George Square. (Image: AC by Marriott)

The 245-room hotel – on the edge of the city's iconic George Square and a key element of the exciting £100 million Love Loan development – is said to be inspired by the city’s history and architecture. It includes the revamp of the 120-year-old A-listed former city Parish Halls into 22 "heritage" suites with sensitively restored period features.

Highland distillery puts oldest-ever single malt up for sale

Old Pulteney has unveiled its oldest expression to date, a 45-year-old single malt titled Bow Wave, that will be auctioned off later this year with the proceeds going to charity to support young people.

Owned by Inver House Distillers, the distillery has been in production in Wick since 1826 with water sourced from Loch Hempriggs. Known as The Maritime Malt, Old Pulteney is matured on site in American and Spanish oak casks. (Image: Old Pulteney)

Described as a "never-to-be-repeated masterpiece", the expression is encased in hand-blown glass designed by bespoke Scottish producer Glasstorm to mirror the sea that surrounds the distillery on the coast of Caithness. The bottle is surrounded by silverware fashioned by local artist Lucy Woodley and presented on a bed of Caithness slate.