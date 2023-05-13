GLISTENING haddock are being scooped from the fryers at the back and tumbled balletically into the display, satisfying fishy “thunks” punctuating the air. Crimson fiery haddock is also being piled up over there; less vibrant spicy fish behind the glass to my left.
I don’t think I’ve ever seen a chip shop range with so much appetising food sitting quietly waiting to go out to customers. Yet it seems to be going nowhere.
This tiny queue is moving at such a snail’s pace that Joe, sitting in one of the booths over there, has already raised a WTF eyebrow at my complete lack of forward motion.
I shrug back and look pointedly at the chaos behind the tills hoping someone, anyone will take command, or even make eye contact with us bozos out here. Nope. Nobody is in any way interacting with the customers waiting and there are not even that many of us.
When I joined this queue, I’m guessing 15 minutes ago, it was just a few tiny steps to the counter, two people in front, and there were three people on the tills.
Whoosh, I thought. Right now there’s just one till guy. And he’s on the phone. Which after an age he will pass to his customer. Uh? There are many people stomping around behind the counter, shouting, dealing with takeaway orders, perhaps table orders, but the icing on the cake is the two guys standing, (franchisees maybe?) amidst all of this.
🥣 Sign up for Ron Mackenna’s weekly newsletter for the best restaurant reviews in Scotland and plan your weekend dining two whole days before it appears anywhere else.
Failing completely to get involved. Frankly? It all comes across as pretty amateurish. But let’s be fair. These are early days for this brave attempt to bring an English chip-shop chain into the full-fat, beating heart of Glasgow.
Oh, anyone know what happened to Harry Ramsden’s? A sign perhaps that this city has turned full circle and having recently gone off traditional chippers for those bijou hand-knitted ones, we now want the old-school stuff back.
We must do. Because although the counter queue in here is pretty small on a Tuesday night, the place is busy. Every booth is filled. Eventually, anyway, I will make the front of that queue, place my order, and will be given a buzzer and an order number.
read more: https://www.heraldscotland.com/life_style/23499548.timberyard-lady-lawson-street-edinburgh-ron-mackennas-review/
Yes. That’s right. That snail’s pace queue is not even to get any food. Just to order and pay. So I will sit down and wait. And wait. Bzzzz. Back to the counter. OK, that wasn’t too long, though as the fryer people in the back are clearly doing a shift tonight there’s been plenty of food available.
Deep-fried haddock first. Batter very crisp, it’s got those pointy, splattery bits that guarantee a crunch. Fish: white, thick (not the way I like mine but I think that’s more the English style), and tastes fresh.
Fiery fish now. I don’t know why this hasn’t been done before in spice-mad Glasgow. It’s simply a fish supper – well smaller pieces of haddock, with chilli through the batter: it’s OK. The spicy fish at least comes dotted with Indian spicing including cardamom pods and is possibly the best of the lot.
The fishy problem is this: it’s not that hot. It’s also been carelessly put out with some strange, hard-chew moments, variable quality and surely would be better if it hadn’t been sitting in that display. Chips: ditto.
They’re fine. Chunky, yellowy, undoubtedly single-fry, chip shop style. Just nothing special. Out of curiosity, I order onion rings. They’re a bargain at £2.49. They’re also truly terrible: processed onion bits and flaccid batter.
The equally great value (irony) chicken bites, also at £2.49 (check that, McDonald’s) are equally bad. At least the apple crumble at £5.45 defies its strange, pie-like shape to taste crumbly with an OK custard. And this jam roly poly entertains us for a few moments.
Is it meant to be be this hard, says Joe as another piece skites away from the spoon. Honestly? I dunno. Mother Hubbard’s then? Do Glasgow’s dwindling band of traditional chip shops need to quake in their welly-boots? Hmm. That’ll be a no.
Mother Hubbard
3A Springfield Quay
Glasgow G5 8NP
Opening: seven days
Tel: 0141-429-3355
Menu: Making fish n’ chips since nineteen-canteen in England and now here, with Haddock Suppers, Spicy Haddock Suppers, Fiery Fish and brick-hard Jam Roly-Poly. 3/5
Service: Woefully slow counter service, didn’t even have the basic skills to shout an explanation or apology, pretty poor. 2/5
Atmosphere: You’ve seen this movie before: blow-ups of old newspapers, upholstered booths, still a cheap chain feel about it. 3/5
Price: The Spicy Fish is £8.95 (without chips), a pretty large portion of Fish and Chips is £10.45, plus there’s those bargain onion rings looking and tasting like £2.49 worth. 3/5
Food; Being generous: if they actually get the service working properly and get the fish from the fryer to the table a lot faster this could be well be reasonable. Putting this visit down to an off night it’s a 5/5
Total: 16/30
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel