The Botanist will welcome its first customers at St James Quarter on Monday, August 7 with a number of front and back-of-house roles to be filled before then.

The team has said that it is currently on the lookout for a duty manager and sous chef as well as bartenders and kitchen staff with the opportunity for 'award-winning' training available.

Rachel Guy, operations manager at New World Trading Company, said: “Our stunning new flagship venue brings the opportunity for exceptional individuals to join us.

"Joining the business at the start of our journey means you’ll be bringing our unique brand to life in Edinburgh with the help of award-winning training.

“Our in-house Management Academy and Future Managers programme offers transparent career pathways and the chance to progress across our nationwide brand family.”

The new venue will serve a selection of 'botany-inspired' cocktails and signature hanging kebabs following its opening night in less than three weeks' time.

First-look photos have shown the space decorated with greenery and floral arrangements, with a view to hosting live music events as well as catering to family meals, after-work drinks and special occasions.

The city centre bar will also offer an outdoor terrace.

For more information on the opportunities available at The Botanist click here.

