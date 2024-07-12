“Initially the housing inspectors who came out just said ‘open a window, that’ll rectify it’.”

Mr Wilson, 49, had previously battled chronic asthma which led to a string of hospital admissions and life-threatening respiratory complications which culminated in him being resuscitated, 15 years ago, at the Royal Alexandra Hospital in Paisley.

Thereafter, he turned his life and health around, but gradually began to notice that his breathing became more laboured whenever he was at home in the three-bedroom end terrace property in Beith, North Ayrshire, where the family had lived since 2012.

Over time, his youngest son’s eczema also worsened.

“My chest was definitely tighter, I was using my Ventolin inhaler more, and you always know when you’re using your inhaler more that things aren’t great,” said Mr Wilson.

"I was able to manage it and nothing untoward happened – but it could have done, given my medical history, and that’s what was really frustrating."

The problem was eventually traced to a tiny gap in a water pipe inside a cavity wall, which is now thought to have been leaking for years – possibly for as long as a decade or more.

Suspecting damp, Mr Wilson first raised the alarm with the council in early 2020.

He said: “For about three years, we were in a battle with the council over dampness.

“Initially they were looking at all sorts of different things and saying that it was just condensation in the house – we weren’t opening the windows enough, and this went on and on.

“We had multiple inspectors coming out, but it wasn’t until there was black mould appearing on our kitchen that they were like ‘okay, there’s more of an issue than we thought’.

“But even then, they thought it was rising damp.”

Mr Wilson, pictured outside the health centre where he is currently on placement as a student nurse. He said his health improved 'massively' once repairs to his family's home were completed (Image: Gordon Terris/Herald&Times)

Wallpaper began to peel off the walls in the kitchen and black mould spread throughout the house, but was visibly worst in the kitchen and bathroom.

Mr Wilson said: “You’ve got a kitchen that, technically, you shouldn’t even be cooking food in -but there was no other option.

“At one point we were told that our kitchen floor was so unsafe due to damp that the washing machine was in danger of falling through the floor.

“Once they started to strip the house apart, it cost them about £35,000 to rectify the issue because it wasn’t dealt with quickly enough.”

Extreme shortages of social housing and properties falling into disrepair amid council budget cuts have been highlighted this week as the Herald investigates Scotland's housing emergency.

Mr Wilson stresses that the council did a “very good job” fixing the property and the repairs made a “massive” difference to his health, but the stress of the situation took a toll on his relationship.

He and his partner split, and Mr Wilson now lives in Clydebank.

He said: “It was one of the factors that pushed us apart. It was a nightmare.

"You’re left vulnerable, and – because it’s a council property – there’s nothing you can do yourself to sort it.

“They fixed it in the end, and they did a very good job, but it took way longer than it should have done and put far too much stress and anxiety on us."

A spokeswoman for North Ayrshire council said repairs were completed in October 2022.

She added: “We are aware of the significant health risks from dampness and mould, and any issues are inspected promptly when they are reported.

“Suitably-trained and experienced officers complete this inspection, and thorough checks for building defects are carried out, with repair works or mould cleaning prioritised where required.

“We ensure homes have suitable heating and ventilation systems and discuss with residents the benefits of these being used, and we also provide advice on improving air quality.”