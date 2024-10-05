Dictionaries of the Scots Language defines one usage of stave as: “To sprain, bruise or contuse a joint of the body”. And in his 1825 Etymological Dictionary of the Scots Language, Jamieson gave this example: “to staive the thoum”; further defining it as to “fa into staves, to smash, to fall into pieces”.
Later, the Caledonian Medical Journal (1904) reported an accident in Fife featuring: “A collier who had been to a bone-setter with a ‘staved thoom’”. And another painful episode is described by Peter Mason in C’mon Geeze Yer Patter (1987): “Ah staved ma big toe breengin aboot in ma baries [bare feet]”.
The following examples refer to the sense of bashing or breaking something. Tobias Smollett’s Expedition of Humphry Clinker (1771) describes: “… an action at law, laid against a carman for having staved a cask of port, it appeared from the evidence of the cooper, that there were not above five gallons of real wine in the whole pipe, which held above a hundred…”. And Denise Mina’s novel The Dead Hour (2006) has: “After five months on the nightly calls-car shift it was only the second incident Paddy had been called to in the area, the other being when a night bus had staved a roundabout and burst a wheel.”.
Finally, in Thomas Clark’s Scots translation Animal Fairm (2023) we find: “A wheen hams hingin ben the kitchen wis taen oot and yirdit, and the beer bowie in the scullery wis staved in wi a blooter frae Boxer’s huif, but ithergates nocht in the hoose wis titched.”
Scots Word of the Week comes from Dictionaries of the Scots Language. Visit DSL Online at https://dsl.ac.uk.
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here