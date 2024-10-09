Here, we look at some of the best Ozempic alternatives that can deliver medication to your door. Learn why ReflexMD stands out other than its timely deliveries and maintenance support!

8 of the Best Ozempic Alternatives in 2024

ReflexMD - Best generic Ozempic alternatives overall

Strut - Needle-free Ozempic alternatives

Maximus - Ideal telehealth service for men

Henry Meds - Wide range of Ozempic alternatives

Enhance.MD - Most transparent pricing

PlushCare - Insurance-friendly provider

Fella Health - Good for muscle growth support

Sesame Care - Most flexible provider

What Is Ozempic?





Ozempic is an injectable medication featuring semaglutide, which increases the functioning of glucagon-like peptide-1. Also called GLP-1, it reduces your appetite while improving insulin sensitivity [1].

What Are Ozempic Alternatives?





Ozempic alternatives may be generic medications, compounded semaglutide preparations, other GLP-1 agonists, or even natural supplements that curb the appetite and help with weight loss. They may come in the form of injections, pills, or lozenges.

We found comprehensive nutritional plans that do all the heavy lifting of recipe ideas and even cooking! Struggling with cravings and old overeating habits? G-Plans’ meal delivery, for example, may help you control your food portions in a healthy way.

1. ReflexMD - Best Generic Ozempic Alternatives Overall

Pros

Generic semaglutide is cheaper than Ozempic

On-time deliveries ensure you never run out

Price includes consultation, medication, and shipment

Eligible for HSA and FSA reimbursements

Cons

Does not offer similar options to semaglutide

Why ReflexMD Stands Out

ReflexMD’s easy online prescriptions make it simple to get Ozempic generic alternatives. This telehealth platform helps you beat in-store shortages and smoothly transition to a maintenance dose of semaglutide—the generic active ingredient in Ozempic—if necessary.

Did you know that a common problem among folks who take semaglutide is regaining weight after they stop taking it? Research shows that a maintenance dose of semaglutide can lead to continued weight loss or prevent regaining the lost weight. The placebo group used in this test regained their excess weight [1].

Dosage

Your dosage is personalized to your current body weight and goals. It may be adjusted by the doctor as necessary, and you can then transition to a maintenance dose.

Cost

The typical price of ReflexMD is $497 per month, but special offers are often available for the first month. This is around half of the typical price you would pay if it’s not covered by insurance!

User Reviews

Lots of customers appreciate ReflexMD’s speedy service and accessible Ozempic generic alternatives. One Trustpilot reviewer, for instance, says she was approved in five days after consulting a physician [2].

While she hadn’t tried the meds yet at that point, she felt hopeful when they arrived on her doorstep on time and appreciated the swift response to her inquiry.

2. Strut - Needle-Free Ozempic Alternatives

Pros

Five dosage options for oral preparations

One can choose between injections or oral medication

Also offers medication for hair loss and some skin issues

Free shipping, doctor’s consultation, and follow-up care

Cons

Only offers semaglutide

Why Strut Stands Out

Afraid of needles? Then, Strut is a great choice if you need semaglutide medication. Thanks to their oral preparations, Strut offers several Ozempic alternatives for customers who don’t like injections.

Many people fear injections. In one survey, around one in six adults even avoided flu vaccinations [3]. Although this fear should be overcome eventually, lozenges can also be beneficial.

Dosage

Lozenges come in 250 mcg, 500 mcg, 1 mg, 2 mg, and 3 mg. As for the injectable, it has 2.5 mg of semaglutide per mL.

Cost

Compounded semaglutide from Strut starts at $149 monthly for lozenges, while injectable preparations cost $289 monthly.

User Reviews

Many customers like the easy process they experienced with Strut. For example, someone wrote on Reviews.io that she started taking the semaglutide compound from Strut. She described the process as “very smooth.” Although she did have follow-up questions, she said that the company answered them right away [4].

3. Maximus - Ideal Telehealth Service for Men

Pros

Thorough testing of HbA1C, creatinine, and eGFR

Includes added vitamin B12

Accepts HSA and FSA accounts

Includes online community support

Cons

Only stocks injectable semaglutide and tirzepatide

Why Maximus Tribe Stands Out

If you’re a guy looking for Ozempic alternatives, Maximus Tribe provides thorough safety testing and community support for your weight loss journey.

It goes beyond questionnaires and prescriptions alone. After consultation, you’ll be sent an at-home lab test kit to measure your glycated hemoglobin (HbA1c), creatinine, and eGFR levels, which reveals the amount of damage from high blood sugar.

If it’s safe for you to receive a prescription, you also get access to free community-based coaching! Here, you get personalized nutrition and exercise advice so you can maintain (or even build) muscle while losing body fat. Community support is also shown to assist in weight loss, alongside seeing a healthy lifestyle as part of your identity [5].

Dosage

Dosages of semaglutide range from 0.25 mg to 2.5 mg, depending on what stage of treatment you are at. Tirzepatide ranges from 2.5 mg to 15 mg.

Cost

Maximus Tribe’s semaglutide protocol starts at $299 per month, while tirzepatide starts at $499.

User Reviews

A good number of users appreciate Maximus' excellent customer service. In his Trustpilot post, one customer observed how the team was very responsive and informative while genuinely wanting him to succeed.

However, there was a subscription interruption due to a system error; still, the staff was extremely accommodating and worked to resolve the issue after he reached out [6].

4. Henry Meds - Wide Range of Ozempic Alternatives

Pros

You can choose between semaglutide injections, tablets, and drops

Tirzepatide and liraglutide are also available

Receive two months’ supply for each delivery

30-day satisfaction guarantee

Cons

Does not include lab testing

Why Henry Meds Stands Out

Henry Meds gives you lots of choices when it comes to Ozempic alternatives—with three weight loss medications and three dosage forms of semaglutide. You can select from GLP-1 drugs like liraglutide and tirzepatide.

What’s more, if you don’t want an injection, you may get a prescription for semaglutide drops or tablets or compounded tirzepatide tablets. Tirzepatide may be more effective on average than semaglutide, with one study showing a 22.5% reduction in body weight over 72 weeks [7].

Dosage

The dosage depends on the stage of treatment you are in. For example, semaglutide injections start at 0.25 mg and eventually rise to 1 mg weekly. As for liraglutide injections, these begin at 0.6 mg and rise to 1.5 mg.

Cost

The cost varies depending on your dose and the type of medication. Semaglutide injections cost $297 per month, while drops and tablets are $249 monthly. Tirzepatide injections are priced at $449 every month, while the tablet form costs $349 a month. Moreover, you need to pay $297 for liraglutide injections each month. Plus, the highest doses cost an extra $100.

User Reviews

If you’re wondering what people think about Henry Meds’ Ozempic alternatives, Reddit reviews can help. In the r/henrymeds thread, for instance, a customer wrote that she’s been using Henry Meds' semaglutide and is happy so far [8].

Delivery wasn’t the fastest, though, since she revealed that she received the medication about a week after her appointment [8].

5. Enhance.MD - Most Transparent Pricing

Pros

Same price regardless of your dose

Your plan includes nutrition and wellness coaching

Metabolic health tests every six months

No separate membership fee

Cons

Only offers semaglutide

Why Enhance.MD Stands Out

Your curiosity probably led you here after you searched, “What is a cheaper alternative to Ozempic?” Well, Enhance.MD offers fantastic value for money—with transparent pricing and an affordable bundle. Fortunately, it doesn’t increase the price of semaglutide as your dose rises.

Instead, you only have to pay $249 per month. This also includes nutrition and wellness coaching, ongoing provider care, access to their educational platform, and metabolic testing.

Dosage

Your dose can range from 0.25 mg up to 2.5 mg.

Cost

No matter what your dose is for Ozempic alternatives, you only have to shell out $249 per month.

User Reviews

Many users like Enhance.MD, such as one customer who’s so happy to have stumbled upon it. Although her insurance stopped paying for her meds, she said in her Trustpilot post that “the price point is fantastic” and includes everything one needs to succeed. While she had some questions, she was impressed by how the support team always gave answers in a timely way [9].

6. PlushCare - Insurance-Friendly Provider

Pros

Accepts many major health insurance providers

Several medications for both weight loss and diabetes

Fully licensed in all 50 US states

Urgent care appointments available within 15 minutes of request

Cons

Can be expensive if you don’t have insurance

Why PlushCare Stands Out

PlushCare stands out by being the only provider of Ozempic alternatives we found that takes health insurance. It offers online access to brand-name prescription weight loss drugs, such as Xenical (Orlistat), Wegovy, Zepbound, Contrave, Mounjaro, Victoza, Metformin, and Rybelsus.

To be clear, not all are GLP-1 agonists. For example, Orlistat reduces fat digestion and absorption [10].

Dosage

The dosage varies by medication and stage of treatment in the case of GLP-1 drugs.

Cost

Your total cost depends on the medication you are prescribed. There is a $19.99 monthly membership fee plus a $129 fee for online visits (if you do not have insurance).

User Reviews

Several customer reviews have good things to say about PlushCare. According to one Trustpilot reviewer, the platform allowed him to see a doctor on a Saturday, so he got the prescription he needed. Despite his tendency to “self-diagnose,” the provider patiently listened and then took time to discuss a course of treatment, which included a prescription [11].

7. Fella Health - Good for Muscle Growth Support

Pros

Testosterone and enclomiphene treatments are available

Offers both semaglutide and tirzepatide

Free lab work accessible

Quick online quiz for pre-approval

Cons

Only sells injectable weight loss meds

Why Fella Health Stands Out

Thanks to GLP-1 meds and testosterone replacement, Fella Health helps men lose fat and build new muscle (while keeping the accumulated lean muscle).

These testosterone replacement options [4] may help older men with low T levels restore muscle mass and strength; long-term use may lead to huge gains [12].

Dosage

Based on your individual needs, your dosage for these injectable Ozempic alternatives varies.

Cost

Semaglutide and tirzepatide start at $249 and $399 per month, respectively. Oral and injectable testosterone—plus enclomiphene—start from $149 per month.

User Reviews

Some customers are very satisfied with Fella Health. For example, a Redditor on r/FellaHealth wrote that he’s “super happy with the results of the medication!”

However, he was a little disappointed with the lack of one-on-one coaching. Still, he acknowledged that the company's self-study materials are helpful and relevant [13].

8. Sesame Care - Most Flexible Provider

Pros

Option to use your health insurance

Several weight loss meds are available

Choose your healthcare provider from thousands of doctors

Fast appointment booking

Cons

Branded medication carries an extra cost

Why Sesame Care Stands Out

Sesame Care gives you choices when it comes to your board-certified healthcare provider, payment method, and medication.

What’s more, you can use your health insurance, FSA, or HSA; the health insurance option is available for brand name meds (such as Wegovy and Mounjaro).

Dosage

Your dose of Ozempic alternatives depends on the stage of treatment. If you choose the compounded semaglutide, it comes in pre-filled syringes.

Cost

Sesame Care’s weight loss plan costs $249 per month, or $89 if you include your insurance.

User Reviews

Many customers give Sesame Care a virtual nod of approval. One of them is a Trustpilot reviewer who described the platform as quick and efficient. She thought her doctor was very kind and made her feel comfortable [14].

Nevertheless, a few users did experience minor technical issues during the virtual consultations. One customer had trouble with the audio during the video chat, but her doctor called her so they could understand each other better [15].

Who Are Ozempic Alternatives Perfect For?





Let’s take a look at the types of people who might need to find Ozempic alternatives for weight loss.

Patients Who Cannot Tolerate Ozempic

Common side effects of Ozempic include nausea, vomiting, and diarrhea. These can be intolerably severe for some people—putting them at risk of nutrient deficiencies and affecting their quality of life [16].

Those Seeking More Affordable Options

It’s no secret that brand-name Ozempic is expensive in the United States. Ozempic costs around $936 per month without insurance! Wegovy (which also contains semaglutide) costs $1,349. In contrast, Ozempic is usually priced at $169 in Japan [17].

Individuals Preferring Natural or Non-Prescription Options

You may also simply prefer a natural alternative to Ozempic for weight loss for medical or philosophical reasons; that’s why we included dietary approaches such as those from G-Plans.

Why Look For an Ozempic Alternative?





Shortages, side effects, and contraindications are some reasons why you may need an Ozempic alternative.

Shortage Problems

GLP-1 drugs have skyrocketed in popularity faster than many suppliers can keep up! This has led to shortages, especially with branded medication and pharmacies or other physical stores.

Side Effects

Ozempic may not only cause severe diarrhea or vomiting, but it could also lead to pancreatitis and increase your chance of gallbladder disease; these are less common but concerning if you are at risk [9].

Family Medical History

Did you know that a family history of thyroid cancer will typically disqualify you from taking Ozempic? [19]. In such cases, nutritional programs, supplements, and meds such as metformin may help instead.

Cost Considerations

The eye-watering prices of Ozempic (which often reach four figures!) leave many searching for Ozempic alternatives for weight loss. You may find yourself paying less than $200 per month for generic compounded semaglutide, which is much more reasonable.

You're Not Responding to the Medication

No one medication will work for everyone; this is why we not only included other GLP-1 drugs but also other options, such as nutritional programs and metformin.

You Hate Needles

With a fear of needles being very common among adults and healthcare workers, we had to include needle-free alternatives. While completely avoiding needles isn’t always possible, taking the path of least resistance may be the ideal route for some folks.

How We Chose the Best Ozempic Alternatives

We kept in mind vital factors as we picked Ozempic generic alternatives and branded medications. Here are the main factors we considered:

Active Ingredients

First, the active ingredients had to be evidence-based. We only looked at companies offering well-established treatments for significant weight loss, including nutritional options.

Dosage and Convenience

Online services offering weight loss medication had to provide the effective dose to be used for best results. As for nutritional programs, our favorites provide personalized advice and—in the case of G-Plans—meal delivery.

User Reviews and Feedback

Customer reviews also had to be mostly positive overall and show that the healthcare providers care about the welfare of the users. After all, we understand that obesity or being overweight may leave you feeling emotionally vulnerable, and many people sadly have a history of medical gaslighting.

Guarantee and Refund Policy

Since not everyone qualifies for a prescription, we checked if one could get a refund if their request for medication was denied for safety reasons. Some provide refunds if you don’t see results in a certain timeframe.

Formulation Synergy

How the different components of a weight loss program interact is also vital. Also, some of our top picks combine GLP-1 medication with nutritional advice—which can remain a daily habit long after you stop taking the prescription drugs.

Price Point

With brand-name Ozempic costing over $900 per month or up to hundreds more, we looked for some of the most affordable online prescription services.

How Do I Switch From Ozempic to An Effective Alternative?





If you want to switch to any of the semaglutide alternatives (including using diet plans alone), it’s best to consult a doctor first. Your starting dose on any new medication—or how long you may need to taper off Ozempic—depends on your current weight and Ozempic dose.

Are Ozempic Alternatives for Weight Loss Effective?





Yes! If you’re asking, “What can I get instead of Ozempic?” Ozempic alternatives for weight loss include compounded semaglutide, other GLP-1 drugs in generic form, and natural supplements that can tame a big appetite and boost metabolism.

What Are Alternatives to Ozempic for Type 2 Diabetes?





For type 2 diabetics, the two best options for medication like Ozempic for weight loss appear to be tirzepatide and metformin. While tirzepatide can result in more weight loss than semaglutide, metformin focuses on restoring insulin sensitivity[5] [6] .

Looking for natural Ozempic alternatives over the counter? Supplements with natural ingredients are worth trying. Caffeine and green tea extract can reduce appetite, while cocoa bean extract, chromium, and conjugated linoleic acid (CLA) may support insulin sensitivity. Additionally, cocoa bean extract may boost fat burning.

FAQs About Ozempic Alternatives

Got more questions about Ozempic alternatives, other medications, or natural alternatives? Maybe we answered them below!

What Is the Best Substitute for Ozempic?





One of the best substitutes for Ozempic is tirzepatide; this medication is linked to greater weight loss than semaglutide [7].

What Is the Closest Supplement to Ozempic?





Supplements containing caffeine and green tea extract may work by suppressing appetite and improving energy metabolism. This makes them among the closest substitutes to Ozempic.

Can You Mimic Ozempic Naturally?





Curious about how to mimic Ozempic naturally? Taking natural appetite suppressants (such as those containing caffeine) and choosing protein and fiber over simple carbs may help mimic Ozempic’s appetite-taming properties.

Are Ozempic Alternatives Safe?





Both pharmaceutical and natural Ozempic alternatives—whether you’re looking at tirzepatide, metformin, nutritional plans, or supplements containing ingredients such as green coffee bean extract—may be considered generally safe.

Can Ozempic Alternatives Improve My Overall Health?





Yes, they have the potential to improve your health. They may encourage better insulin sensitivity and more energy production.

Why Is Mounjaro Better Than Ozempic?





Some folks think Mounjaro is better than Ozempic. After all, it influences not just GLP-1 but also GIP to help you lose weight. Your choice depends on personal preference and needs.

Is Adderall Better Than Ozempic?





You can’t really compare the two since they have different purposes. Adderall is a prescription medication for those with Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD), while Ozempic is a weight loss medication.

Final Thoughts

Ozempic’s popularity has given many people a new lease on life as its user base moves beyond diabetic people. However, it is still expensive! Plus, not everyone can safely take it or other GLP-1 drugs.

To help you save more, we found some of the best Ozempic alternatives available. Overall, our top pick was ReflexMD, thanks to its on-time delivery of compounded semaglutide. If you don’t fancy semaglutide, G-Plans focuses on nutritional support and supplements, while Henry Meds has several pharmaceutical choices.

Now, it’s up to you to pick the right one for you!

