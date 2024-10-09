Brought to you by
best_ozempic_alternatives
The dreaded “food noise”—where uncontrollable cravings nudge you to give in—is a common barrier to weight loss.
Ozempic and other GLP-1 agonist medications are popular since they can help silence food noise. However, brand-name drugs are usually expensive and not always accessible.
Here, we look at some of the best Ozempic alternatives that can deliver medication to your door. Learn why ReflexMD stands out other than its timely deliveries and maintenance support!
8 of the Best Ozempic Alternatives in 2024
- ReflexMD - Best generic Ozempic alternatives overall
- Strut - Needle-free Ozempic alternatives
- Maximus - Ideal telehealth service for men
- Henry Meds - Wide range of Ozempic alternatives
- Enhance.MD - Most transparent pricing
- PlushCare - Insurance-friendly provider
- Fella Health - Good for muscle growth support
- Sesame Care - Most flexible provider
What Is Ozempic?
Ozempic is an injectable medication featuring semaglutide, which increases the functioning of glucagon-like peptide-1. Also called GLP-1, it reduces your appetite while improving insulin sensitivity [1].
What Are Ozempic Alternatives?
Ozempic alternatives may be generic medications, compounded semaglutide preparations, other GLP-1 agonists, or even natural supplements that curb the appetite and help with weight loss. They may come in the form of injections, pills, or lozenges.
We found comprehensive nutritional plans that do all the heavy lifting of recipe ideas and even cooking! Struggling with cravings and old overeating habits? G-Plans’ meal delivery, for example, may help you control your food portions in a healthy way.
1. ReflexMD - Best Generic Ozempic Alternatives Overall
Pros
- Generic semaglutide is cheaper than Ozempic
- On-time deliveries ensure you never run out
- Price includes consultation, medication, and shipment
- Eligible for HSA and FSA reimbursements
Cons
- Does not offer similar options to semaglutide
Why ReflexMD Stands Out
ReflexMD’s easy online prescriptions make it simple to get Ozempic generic alternatives. This telehealth platform helps you beat in-store shortages and smoothly transition to a maintenance dose of semaglutide—the generic active ingredient in Ozempic—if necessary.
Did you know that a common problem among folks who take semaglutide is regaining weight after they stop taking it? Research shows that a maintenance dose of semaglutide can lead to continued weight loss or prevent regaining the lost weight. The placebo group used in this test regained their excess weight [1].
Dosage
Your dosage is personalized to your current body weight and goals. It may be adjusted by the doctor as necessary, and you can then transition to a maintenance dose.
Cost
The typical price of ReflexMD is $497 per month, but special offers are often available for the first month. This is around half of the typical price you would pay if it’s not covered by insurance!
User Reviews
Lots of customers appreciate ReflexMD’s speedy service and accessible Ozempic generic alternatives. One Trustpilot reviewer, for instance, says she was approved in five days after consulting a physician [2].
While she hadn’t tried the meds yet at that point, she felt hopeful when they arrived on her doorstep on time and appreciated the swift response to her inquiry.
>>Check ReflexMD's special offers here
2. Strut - Needle-Free Ozempic Alternatives
Pros
- Five dosage options for oral preparations
- One can choose between injections or oral medication
- Also offers medication for hair loss and some skin issues
- Free shipping, doctor’s consultation, and follow-up care
Cons
- Only offers semaglutide
Why Strut Stands Out
Afraid of needles? Then, Strut is a great choice if you need semaglutide medication. Thanks to their oral preparations, Strut offers several Ozempic alternatives for customers who don’t like injections.
Many people fear injections. In one survey, around one in six adults even avoided flu vaccinations [3]. Although this fear should be overcome eventually, lozenges can also be beneficial.
Dosage
Lozenges come in 250 mcg, 500 mcg, 1 mg, 2 mg, and 3 mg. As for the injectable, it has 2.5 mg of semaglutide per mL.
Cost
Compounded semaglutide from Strut starts at $149 monthly for lozenges, while injectable preparations cost $289 monthly.
User Reviews
Many customers like the easy process they experienced with Strut. For example, someone wrote on Reviews.io that she started taking the semaglutide compound from Strut. She described the process as “very smooth.” Although she did have follow-up questions, she said that the company answered them right away [4].
>>Check the best deals from Strut Health here
3. Maximus - Ideal Telehealth Service for Men
Pros
- Thorough testing of HbA1C, creatinine, and eGFR
- Includes added vitamin B12
- Accepts HSA and FSA accounts
- Includes online community support
Cons
- Only stocks injectable semaglutide and tirzepatide
Why Maximus Tribe Stands Out
If you’re a guy looking for Ozempic alternatives, Maximus Tribe provides thorough safety testing and community support for your weight loss journey.
It goes beyond questionnaires and prescriptions alone. After consultation, you’ll be sent an at-home lab test kit to measure your glycated hemoglobin (HbA1c), creatinine, and eGFR levels, which reveals the amount of damage from high blood sugar.
If it’s safe for you to receive a prescription, you also get access to free community-based coaching! Here, you get personalized nutrition and exercise advice so you can maintain (or even build) muscle while losing body fat. Community support is also shown to assist in weight loss, alongside seeing a healthy lifestyle as part of your identity [5].
Dosage
Dosages of semaglutide range from 0.25 mg to 2.5 mg, depending on what stage of treatment you are at. Tirzepatide ranges from 2.5 mg to 15 mg.
Cost
Maximus Tribe’s semaglutide protocol starts at $299 per month, while tirzepatide starts at $499.
User Reviews
A good number of users appreciate Maximus' excellent customer service. In his Trustpilot post, one customer observed how the team was very responsive and informative while genuinely wanting him to succeed.
However, there was a subscription interruption due to a system error; still, the staff was extremely accommodating and worked to resolve the issue after he reached out [6].
>>Check the best prices for Maximus Tribe products here
4. Henry Meds - Wide Range of Ozempic Alternatives
Pros
- You can choose between semaglutide injections, tablets, and drops
- Tirzepatide and liraglutide are also available
- Receive two months’ supply for each delivery
- 30-day satisfaction guarantee
Cons
- Does not include lab testing
Why Henry Meds Stands Out
Henry Meds gives you lots of choices when it comes to Ozempic alternatives—with three weight loss medications and three dosage forms of semaglutide. You can select from GLP-1 drugs like liraglutide and tirzepatide.
What’s more, if you don’t want an injection, you may get a prescription for semaglutide drops or tablets or compounded tirzepatide tablets. Tirzepatide may be more effective on average than semaglutide, with one study showing a 22.5% reduction in body weight over 72 weeks [7].
Dosage
The dosage depends on the stage of treatment you are in. For example, semaglutide injections start at 0.25 mg and eventually rise to 1 mg weekly. As for liraglutide injections, these begin at 0.6 mg and rise to 1.5 mg.
Cost
The cost varies depending on your dose and the type of medication. Semaglutide injections cost $297 per month, while drops and tablets are $249 monthly. Tirzepatide injections are priced at $449 every month, while the tablet form costs $349 a month. Moreover, you need to pay $297 for liraglutide injections each month. Plus, the highest doses cost an extra $100.
User Reviews
If you’re wondering what people think about Henry Meds’ Ozempic alternatives, Reddit reviews can help. In the r/henrymeds thread, for instance, a customer wrote that she’s been using Henry Meds' semaglutide and is happy so far [8].
Delivery wasn’t the fastest, though, since she revealed that she received the medication about a week after her appointment [8].
>>Check the best deals from Henry Meds here
5. Enhance.MD - Most Transparent Pricing
Pros
- Same price regardless of your dose
- Your plan includes nutrition and wellness coaching
- Metabolic health tests every six months
- No separate membership fee
Cons
- Only offers semaglutide
Why Enhance.MD Stands Out
Your curiosity probably led you here after you searched, “What is a cheaper alternative to Ozempic?” Well, Enhance.MD offers fantastic value for money—with transparent pricing and an affordable bundle. Fortunately, it doesn’t increase the price of semaglutide as your dose rises.
Instead, you only have to pay $249 per month. This also includes nutrition and wellness coaching, ongoing provider care, access to their educational platform, and metabolic testing.
Dosage
Your dose can range from 0.25 mg up to 2.5 mg.
Cost
No matter what your dose is for Ozempic alternatives, you only have to shell out $249 per month.
User Reviews
Many users like Enhance.MD, such as one customer who’s so happy to have stumbled upon it. Although her insurance stopped paying for her meds, she said in her Trustpilot post that “the price point is fantastic” and includes everything one needs to succeed. While she had some questions, she was impressed by how the support team always gave answers in a timely way [9].
>>Check the best deals for Enhance.MD meds here
6. PlushCare - Insurance-Friendly Provider
Pros
- Accepts many major health insurance providers
- Several medications for both weight loss and diabetes
- Fully licensed in all 50 US states
- Urgent care appointments available within 15 minutes of request
Cons
- Can be expensive if you don’t have insurance
Why PlushCare Stands Out
PlushCare stands out by being the only provider of Ozempic alternatives we found that takes health insurance. It offers online access to brand-name prescription weight loss drugs, such as Xenical (Orlistat), Wegovy, Zepbound, Contrave, Mounjaro, Victoza, Metformin, and Rybelsus.
To be clear, not all are GLP-1 agonists. For example, Orlistat reduces fat digestion and absorption [10].
Dosage
The dosage varies by medication and stage of treatment in the case of GLP-1 drugs.
Cost
Your total cost depends on the medication you are prescribed. There is a $19.99 monthly membership fee plus a $129 fee for online visits (if you do not have insurance).
User Reviews
Several customer reviews have good things to say about PlushCare. According to one Trustpilot reviewer, the platform allowed him to see a doctor on a Saturday, so he got the prescription he needed. Despite his tendency to “self-diagnose,” the provider patiently listened and then took time to discuss a course of treatment, which included a prescription [11].
7. Fella Health - Good for Muscle Growth Support
Pros
- Testosterone and enclomiphene treatments are available
- Offers both semaglutide and tirzepatide
- Free lab work accessible
- Quick online quiz for pre-approval
Cons
- Only sells injectable weight loss meds
Why Fella Health Stands Out
Thanks to GLP-1 meds and testosterone replacement, Fella Health helps men lose fat and build new muscle (while keeping the accumulated lean muscle).
These testosterone replacement options [4] may help older men with low T levels restore muscle mass and strength; long-term use may lead to huge gains [12].
Dosage
Based on your individual needs, your dosage for these injectable Ozempic alternatives varies.
Cost
Semaglutide and tirzepatide start at $249 and $399 per month, respectively. Oral and injectable testosterone—plus enclomiphene—start from $149 per month.
User Reviews
Some customers are very satisfied with Fella Health. For example, a Redditor on r/FellaHealth wrote that he’s “super happy with the results of the medication!”
However, he was a little disappointed with the lack of one-on-one coaching. Still, he acknowledged that the company's self-study materials are helpful and relevant [13].
>>Check the best deals on Fella Health here
8. Sesame Care - Most Flexible Provider
Pros
- Option to use your health insurance
- Several weight loss meds are available
- Choose your healthcare provider from thousands of doctors
- Fast appointment booking
Cons
- Branded medication carries an extra cost
Why Sesame Care Stands Out
Sesame Care gives you choices when it comes to your board-certified healthcare provider, payment method, and medication.
What’s more, you can use your health insurance, FSA, or HSA; the health insurance option is available for brand name meds (such as Wegovy and Mounjaro).
Dosage
Your dose of Ozempic alternatives depends on the stage of treatment. If you choose the compounded semaglutide, it comes in pre-filled syringes.
Cost
Sesame Care’s weight loss plan costs $249 per month, or $89 if you include your insurance.
User Reviews
Many customers give Sesame Care a virtual nod of approval. One of them is a Trustpilot reviewer who described the platform as quick and efficient. She thought her doctor was very kind and made her feel comfortable [14].
Nevertheless, a few users did experience minor technical issues during the virtual consultations. One customer had trouble with the audio during the video chat, but her doctor called her so they could understand each other better [15].
>>Check the best deals on Sesame Care here
Who Are Ozempic Alternatives Perfect For?
Let’s take a look at the types of people who might need to find Ozempic alternatives for weight loss.
Patients Who Cannot Tolerate Ozempic
Common side effects of Ozempic include nausea, vomiting, and diarrhea. These can be intolerably severe for some people—putting them at risk of nutrient deficiencies and affecting their quality of life [16].
Those Seeking More Affordable Options
It’s no secret that brand-name Ozempic is expensive in the United States. Ozempic costs around $936 per month without insurance! Wegovy (which also contains semaglutide) costs $1,349. In contrast, Ozempic is usually priced at $169 in Japan [17].
Individuals Preferring Natural or Non-Prescription Options
You may also simply prefer a natural alternative to Ozempic for weight loss for medical or philosophical reasons; that’s why we included dietary approaches such as those from G-Plans.
Why Look For an Ozempic Alternative?
Shortages, side effects, and contraindications are some reasons why you may need an Ozempic alternative.
Shortage Problems
GLP-1 drugs have skyrocketed in popularity faster than many suppliers can keep up! This has led to shortages, especially with branded medication and pharmacies or other physical stores.
Side Effects
Ozempic may not only cause severe diarrhea or vomiting, but it could also lead to pancreatitis and increase your chance of gallbladder disease; these are less common but concerning if you are at risk [9].
Family Medical History
Did you know that a family history of thyroid cancer will typically disqualify you from taking Ozempic? [19]. In such cases, nutritional programs, supplements, and meds such as metformin may help instead.
Cost Considerations
The eye-watering prices of Ozempic (which often reach four figures!) leave many searching for Ozempic alternatives for weight loss. You may find yourself paying less than $200 per month for generic compounded semaglutide, which is much more reasonable.
You're Not Responding to the Medication
No one medication will work for everyone; this is why we not only included other GLP-1 drugs but also other options, such as nutritional programs and metformin.
You Hate Needles
With a fear of needles being very common among adults and healthcare workers, we had to include needle-free alternatives. While completely avoiding needles isn’t always possible, taking the path of least resistance may be the ideal route for some folks.
>>Check ReflexMD's special offers here
How We Chose the Best Ozempic Alternatives
We kept in mind vital factors as we picked Ozempic generic alternatives and branded medications. Here are the main factors we considered:
Active Ingredients
First, the active ingredients had to be evidence-based. We only looked at companies offering well-established treatments for significant weight loss, including nutritional options.
Dosage and Convenience
Online services offering weight loss medication had to provide the effective dose to be used for best results. As for nutritional programs, our favorites provide personalized advice and—in the case of G-Plans—meal delivery.
User Reviews and Feedback
Customer reviews also had to be mostly positive overall and show that the healthcare providers care about the welfare of the users. After all, we understand that obesity or being overweight may leave you feeling emotionally vulnerable, and many people sadly have a history of medical gaslighting.
Guarantee and Refund Policy
Since not everyone qualifies for a prescription, we checked if one could get a refund if their request for medication was denied for safety reasons. Some provide refunds if you don’t see results in a certain timeframe.
Formulation Synergy
How the different components of a weight loss program interact is also vital. Also, some of our top picks combine GLP-1 medication with nutritional advice—which can remain a daily habit long after you stop taking the prescription drugs.
Price Point
With brand-name Ozempic costing over $900 per month or up to hundreds more, we looked for some of the most affordable online prescription services.
>>Check ReflexMD's special offers here
How Do I Switch From Ozempic to An Effective Alternative?
If you want to switch to any of the semaglutide alternatives (including using diet plans alone), it’s best to consult a doctor first. Your starting dose on any new medication—or how long you may need to taper off Ozempic—depends on your current weight and Ozempic dose.
Are Ozempic Alternatives for Weight Loss Effective?
Yes! If you’re asking, “What can I get instead of Ozempic?” Ozempic alternatives for weight loss include compounded semaglutide, other GLP-1 drugs in generic form, and natural supplements that can tame a big appetite and boost metabolism.
What Are Alternatives to Ozempic for Type 2 Diabetes?
For type 2 diabetics, the two best options for medication like Ozempic for weight loss appear to be tirzepatide and metformin. While tirzepatide can result in more weight loss than semaglutide, metformin focuses on restoring insulin sensitivity[5] [6] .
Looking for natural Ozempic alternatives over the counter? Supplements with natural ingredients are worth trying. Caffeine and green tea extract can reduce appetite, while cocoa bean extract, chromium, and conjugated linoleic acid (CLA) may support insulin sensitivity. Additionally, cocoa bean extract may boost fat burning.
FAQs About Ozempic Alternatives
Got more questions about Ozempic alternatives, other medications, or natural alternatives? Maybe we answered them below!
What Is the Best Substitute for Ozempic?
One of the best substitutes for Ozempic is tirzepatide; this medication is linked to greater weight loss than semaglutide [7].
What Is the Closest Supplement to Ozempic?
Supplements containing caffeine and green tea extract may work by suppressing appetite and improving energy metabolism. This makes them among the closest substitutes to Ozempic.
Can You Mimic Ozempic Naturally?
Curious about how to mimic Ozempic naturally? Taking natural appetite suppressants (such as those containing caffeine) and choosing protein and fiber over simple carbs may help mimic Ozempic’s appetite-taming properties.
Are Ozempic Alternatives Safe?
Both pharmaceutical and natural Ozempic alternatives—whether you’re looking at tirzepatide, metformin, nutritional plans, or supplements containing ingredients such as green coffee bean extract—may be considered generally safe.
Can Ozempic Alternatives Improve My Overall Health?
Yes, they have the potential to improve your health. They may encourage better insulin sensitivity and more energy production.
Why Is Mounjaro Better Than Ozempic?
Some folks think Mounjaro is better than Ozempic. After all, it influences not just GLP-1 but also GIP to help you lose weight. Your choice depends on personal preference and needs.
Is Adderall Better Than Ozempic?
You can’t really compare the two since they have different purposes. Adderall is a prescription medication for those with Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD), while Ozempic is a weight loss medication.
Final Thoughts
Ozempic’s popularity has given many people a new lease on life as its user base moves beyond diabetic people. However, it is still expensive! Plus, not everyone can safely take it or other GLP-1 drugs.
To help you save more, we found some of the best Ozempic alternatives available. Overall, our top pick was ReflexMD, thanks to its on-time delivery of compounded semaglutide. If you don’t fancy semaglutide, G-Plans focuses on nutritional support and supplements, while Henry Meds has several pharmaceutical choices.
Now, it’s up to you to pick the right one for you!
>>Check ReflexMD's special offers here
