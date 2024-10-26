I was lucky enough to be visiting for a two-night break built around the concept of "wellness".

If that conjures up wearying thoughts of Gwyneth Paltrow-style pseudoscience, forget it: this is wellness in the best sense - luxurious relaxation, with plenty of delicious food and drink to go with it.

Stepping through the doors of the Fairmont, the open fireplace in the lobby sets the tone that this is a resort designed to de-stress and unwind.

The fireplace in the lobby is warm and welcoming (Image: HelenMcArdle) Most five-star hotels have spas, but the spa at the Fairmont - and the treatments available - are a cut above.

For aficionados of spa treatments, there are two that are an absolute must-do.

One is 'Escape To The Hebrides', a bespoke 90-minute therapy designed by Ishga specifically for the Fairmont.

The package combines a full body exfoliation using hydrating salts and oils, followed by a nourishing body wrap.

Once you have showered off, the therapist performs a full body massage using a warm poultice, finishing off with a reviving scalp massage.

The treatment is carried out while Ishga's soothing Sounds of the Hebrides soundtrack plays in the background, lulling you into total zen.

It is available Monday to Friday for £150.

The hotel has a large indoor pool, ideal for swimming lengths. There is also a sauna, steam room and jacuzzi (Image: Fairmont)

Another is the 80-minute Strength and Resilience package which uses Espa products.

Available for £135 Monday to Friday, and £150 at weekends, it incorporates deep muscle massage to boost energy plus around 20 minutes of 'reflex-zone' treatment - a reflexology-style foot massage - which was so blissful I was fighting not to fall asleep.

The spa also includes a large pool, jacuzzi, sauna, and steam room.

No weekend away would be complete with some culinary indulgence, however.

The Fairmont boasts the "best afternoon tea in St Andrews", and I doubt they are wrong.

The menu changes seasonally, but will always include a gut-busting five courses: a selection of small savoury pastries; finger sandwiches; plain and fruit scones with clotted cream, raspberry jam and lemon curd; exquisite cakes; and your choice of a slice of Madeira or Dundee cake.

Leave a space for the afternoon tea - it's worth it (Image: Fairmont)

It is served in the Atrium, which is by far my favourite place in the hotel: a huge, elegant space filled with a variety of different armchairs and couches to lounge in while you digest, have a coffee, or read a book - my idea of 'wellness'.

Afternoon Tea is available Thursday-Sunday between 1pm - 4pm.

The Deluxe Afternoon tea costs £45 per person, or £95 for the "Forever Flowing" version (which includes four glasses of champagne per person).

If you are brave enough, however, the hotel can also organise a sunrise excursion to King's Barns beach for a "sunrise swim" in the North Sea followed by a dash to its outdoor sauna - a recent addition to the beauty spot by the St Andrews-based team behind 'Wild Scottish Sauna'.

The spa at the Fairmont is a must-do if you are there for relaxation (Image: Fairmont)

Our group of six intrepid dawn swimmers were picked up from the hotel at 6.45am just in time to wade into the icy waters as the sun came up.

If you can bear it, it is a breathtaking but invigorating start to the day - made all the better by warming up inside the beachside sauna where you can soak up the beautiful scenery through the window.

The Wild Scottish Sauna experience costs £16 per person for one hour, or £360 for private group hire.

King's Barns beach in St Andrews is a popular spot for cold water swimming - now with the addition of an in-demand outdoor sauna (Image: HelenMcArdle)

With a start to the day like that, nothing could be more rewarding than a lavish hotel breakfast at which, thankfully, the Fairmont also excels.

Bed and breakfast starts from £259 per night, with a special offer until December 15 to book one of the Fairmont's private 'Manor Homes' (four rooms, sleeps up to eight guests) for £1000 per night