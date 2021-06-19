IT’S Scooby-Doo, but not as you know it. More details have been revealed about an upcoming spin-off series featuring the character Velma on her own in an entirely new light, and not all fans are on board.

Scooby-Doo, Where Are You?

That was the title of the first of many Scooby-Doo cartoons that have aired since the character debuted on screen back in 1969.

He’s an amateur sleuth?

In case you can’t recall, the popular animated series tell the tale of Great Dane Scooby-Doo and teenagers Fred, Daphne, Shaggy and Velma, who travel around in the Mystery Machine as they solve mysteries that supposedly involve supernatural creatures - but usually end with a hoax being uncovered and a mask being pulled off to reveal the bad guy’s real identity.

Velma is the brainbox of the bunch?

Usually seen in her trademark orange jumper and black-rimmed glasses, she is definitely the brains of the operation; with a talent for problem-solving and an interest in science.

So what’s the new series about?

The new HBO Max spin-off in the US - simply titled "Velma" - sees Velma reimagined as an Asian character, whose voice will be played by Mindy Kaling, the star of US shows such as The Mindy Project and the American version of The Office.

So?

Just like the rest of the “Scooby gang”, Velma has traditionally been white in the animations and in the 2002 and 2004 movies, in which she was portrayed by former ER actress Linda Cardellini, opposite Sarah Michelle Gellar as Daphne.

There's no actual Scooby-Doo?

Discussion was heated online after the president of Warner Bros’ Global Kids, Young Adults and Classics, Tom Ascheim, revealed more about the show, saying it was “not for children” and that Velma - like Kaling - will be of East Asian descent and will live “in a different world” to the one she is known for, where “there’s no dog and no van”.

Cue outrage online…

It doesn’t take much to spark Twitter outrage, of course, but one response declared it was “another attempt” to change “the past of much loved cartoons, movies, books, anything and everything we like. Sorry guys all your memories going down the drain”. Another Tweeter said: “Changing the race of the character is one thing (it's weird, but whatever), but if you're also changing the setting and removing *everything else* Scooby Doo related, why not just make a brand new character?”

Some fans expressed support?

One tweeted: “Mad congrats to Mindy Kaling for being cast as Velma in the new Scooby Doo. The character was meant to be smart, cute and curvy. I call it perfect casting.”

There is precedent?

Velma has been played by an Asian woman before. Actress Hayley Kiyoko, who is of Japanese descent, played Velma in two live-action TV films that aired on Cartoon Network in 2009 and 2010, while Puerto Rican actress Gina Rodriguez voiced Velma in the 2020 animated movie Scoob!