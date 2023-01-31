Surprisingly, not everyone in in the mood to party. On Tuesday morning, a British punk legend summoned the spirit of his heyday in an interview which proved awkward for his hosts on the BBC.

Who are we talking about?

Sex Pistols bassist Glen Matlock. The 66-year-old was appearing on BBC Breakfast to discuss his new single Head on a Stick, taken from the album Consequences Coming.

Does the album have a message?

As quoted by Clash magazine, Matlock says the record was recorded “during the debacle that is Brexit and the rise and fall of the turgid Trump episode” and reflects “my take on the whole sorry mess that has ensued”.

Are there any other targets?

He’s no fan of the media, claiming that a “predictable but ultimately pointless political lurch to the right” has been “aided and abetted by the vested interests of a client press”.

So, the interview with an erstwhile Sex Pistol who holds the media in contempt went smoothly?

Not quite. Asked about Head on a Stick, he explained: “It was written through the whole Brexit debacle, the loss of our freedom of movement as musicians, with all the things that have been going on with the government, (Nadhim) Zahawi and people like that.”

Of the album, Matlock said: “I think there are some consequences coming for the people who’ve been representing us. They’ve made a right cock-up of things, and I’d like to see their heads - metaphorically - on a stick.”

How did the hosts respond?

Presenter Jon Kay said: “We don’t want to turn this into a big political interview, but you’ll be aware it’s three years ago to this very day that we left the EU, and supporters of Brexit will say ‘it will take time to settle down, we’ve had a pandemic in the meantime, but in the end there will be advantages for all of us’.”

Did Matlock like that?

He responded: “Can’t see any, and lots of people can’t see any. I know you’re working for the BBC and you’ve got to kind of push the government line a little bit, but there’s a whole bunch of people who think it’s the worst thing that’s ever happened.”

Three years on, can anyone actually name one of those Brexit advantages?

There’s no point in asking, you’ll get no reply.