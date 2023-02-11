THIS weekend offers a great opportunity to go shopping for your Valentine and don't worry if you have run out of inspiration, as ever-dependable Gwyneth Paltrow has you covered with some amazing recommendations. But be prepared to dust down your wallet and then break into any savings and then perhaps borrow from a pal and…you get the idea.
Gwyneth isn’t one for Home Bargains is she?
It’s true to say that the Hollywood A-lister is unlikely to be seen picking up a multipack of Monster Munch at the popular bargain emporium, but neither is she one for what many would regard as a happy medium - maybe some department store perfume or Marks & Spencers chocolates? No, Gwyneth goes for gold.
So what does she recommend?
The 50-year-old Sliding Doors star, who won an Academy Award for her role in Shakespeare In Love in 1998, has her own lifestyle company Goop which she launched in 2008, telling subscribers to her newsletter her aim was to encourage them to "nourish the inner aspect”. In her latest gift guide, the focus is on Valentine’s Day and the 49 suggestions range from a set of Kama Sutra style dinner napkins described as "scandalous condensation-catchers" for $88, with graphic illustrations on each one, to a set of silicone handcuffs at $59, which are not for making citizens’ arrests.
Anything a bit more boring on the list?
Sure, there's a necklace for $550, although it is a "collar and lead bondage set BDSM" necklace, and there are selection of vibrators, the most expensive of which is $199, although the heart-shaped one is just $98.
Anything out of the handcuffs and vibrator arena?
Yes, a ”Men's Day-Date 36MM" Rolex for $13,495 and a vibrant pink Lisa Yang sweater, but it will set you back £715. There is a Tata Harper face oil for $165 and an apron with a cherry pattern which is just $120. And there is also a Goop own-brand 10-piece white cookware set that is "pretty, non-stick and non-toxic", but it retails at $300 and to present a beloved with an apron or with pots and pans seems very Mad Men era risky in this modern world.
It’s just Gwyneth’s way!
The girl likes what she likes. Her company - which now encompasses a podcast, a Netflix documentary series and its own range of products, including skincare and clothes and those white pots - has made headlines for promoting treatments such as coffee enemas and vaginal steaming, both of which sparked warnings from medical experts not to engage in.
It’s ridiculous!
It’s all relative darling. But as you mention it, Gwyneth does have a "The Ridiculous but Awesome Gift Guide”, where you are recommended to splurge on a Gucci designer holder for doggie poo bags at just $420 and a Hermès dog toy box for $1,200. A black satin bag for your fresh baguette - yes, your baguette - is recommended as a top gift idea for just $239. A box of "good shi*", free range compost, goes for $75. One wouldn't recommend that for Valentine's Day, however.
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here