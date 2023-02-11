Gwyneth isn’t one for Home Bargains is she?

It’s true to say that the Hollywood A-lister is unlikely to be seen picking up a multipack of Monster Munch at the popular bargain emporium, but neither is she one for what many would regard as a happy medium - maybe some department store perfume or Marks & Spencers chocolates? No, Gwyneth goes for gold.

So what does she recommend?

The 50-year-old Sliding Doors star, who won an Academy Award for her role in Shakespeare In Love in 1998, has her own lifestyle company Goop which she launched in 2008, telling subscribers to her newsletter her aim was to encourage them to "nourish the inner aspect”. In her latest gift guide, the focus is on Valentine’s Day and the 49 suggestions range from a set of Kama Sutra style dinner napkins described as "scandalous condensation-catchers" for $88, with graphic illustrations on each one, to a set of silicone handcuffs at $59, which are not for making citizens’ arrests.

Anything a bit more boring on the list?

Sure, there's a necklace for $550, although it is a "collar and lead bondage set BDSM" necklace, and there are selection of vibrators, the most expensive of which is $199, although the heart-shaped one is just $98.

Anything out of the handcuffs and vibrator arena?

Yes, a ”Men's Day-Date 36MM" Rolex for $13,495 and a vibrant pink Lisa Yang sweater, but it will set you back £715. There is a Tata Harper face oil for $165 and an apron with a cherry pattern which is just $120. And there is also a Goop own-brand 10-piece white cookware set that is "pretty, non-stick and non-toxic", but it retails at $300 and to present a beloved with an apron or with pots and pans seems very Mad Men era risky in this modern world.

It’s just Gwyneth’s way!

The girl likes what she likes. Her company - which now encompasses a podcast, a Netflix documentary series and its own range of products, including skincare and clothes and those white pots - has made headlines for promoting treatments such as coffee enemas and vaginal steaming, both of which sparked warnings from medical experts not to engage in.

It’s ridiculous!

It’s all relative darling. But as you mention it, Gwyneth does have a "The Ridiculous but Awesome Gift Guide”, where you are recommended to splurge on a Gucci designer holder for doggie poo bags at just $420 and a Hermès dog toy box for $1,200. A black satin bag for your fresh baguette - yes, your baguette - is recommended as a top gift idea for just $239. A box of "good shi*", free range compost, goes for $75. One wouldn't recommend that for Valentine's Day, however.