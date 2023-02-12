Who’s Tommy Cooper? Do not ask a Google chatbot, evidently.

Maybe Bard needed a simpler question, one with a yes or no answer. Here’s a couple it could have tried. First, should John Cleese remake Fawlty Towers? Second, should Roger Waters have re-recorded Pink Floyd’s 1973 masterpiece The Dark Side Of The Moon without his bandmates’ knowledge? Or at all, for that matter?

Actually you could roll those questions into one and just ask: should grumpy contrarians with a combined age of 163 be allowed anywhere near the much-loved and greatly respected works which helped cement their place in the UK’s cultural history in the first place, especially when every time they open their mouths these days something awkward/ludicrous/plain wrong slips out?

You don’t need an AI chatbot. Even Fawlty Towers’ clumsy Spanish waiter Manuel knows the answer to that one.

The man who helped create Manuel used to know it too. “The problem is, when you do something that is generally accepted as being very good, a horrible problem arises which is, how do you top it” Cleese told the BBC in 2009 when asked the inevitable question about a possible return. “The expectation of what you will do is so high.”

He may also have been speaking from experience. There have already been three attempts to remake Fawlty Towers for US television and each one failed. The first of them – the wonderfully named Chateau Snavely – never made it beyond the pilot, while the other two were dropped mid-run.

Undeterred, Cleese is now climbing back into the saddle. This time he has his 39-year-old daughter Camilla Cleese for company rather than former partner Connie Booth, who co-created and co-wrote the series and starred alongside him as chambermaid Polly Sherman. And clearly he has changed his mind about the likelihood of success. Fourth time lucky, perhaps?

According to industry bible Variety, Fawlty Towers will be remade by Castle Rock Entertainment, which is co-owned by Spinal Tap director Rob Reiner. It will star father and daughter and will show how “over-the-top, cynical and misanthropic Basil Fawlty navigates the modern world”. It will also explore his relationship with a daughter he never knew he had as the pair “tempt fate and team up to run a boutique hotel.”

The tempting fate bit seems apt but that phrase ‘navigates the modern world’ sets alarm bells ringing. Be advised, dear reader, that fresh from having a microphone taken off him at the South By Southwest arts festival in Texas after an ‘edgy’ joke about slavery and colonization, Cleese has just been signed up by the anti-woke joke that is GB News. He will host a new show on the much-ridiculed right wing channel and, while there’s no official start date yet, keep your Sharpie poised over your calendar because it’s definitely coming soon.

Ahead of his new sinecure, Cleese sat down for an interview with GB News presenter Dan Wootton. Predictably he was asked about the proposed Fawlty Towers reboot.

He revealed that the reboot is going to be set in a “small bijou hotel” with “a few rich people coming to stay”, and the hotel will probably be situated in the Caribbean.

Hang on, hasn’t that been made already and isn’t it called White Lotus? Wootton, to give him his due, did point this out.

“That’s what my wife was saying to me yesterday,” said Cleese before adding: “If you put it in the Caribbean, it becomes very multi-racial.”

He continued. “I’m not doing it with the BBC because I won’t get the freedom,” he said, a news line the channel leapt on gleefully. “I was terribly lucky before, because I was working for the BBC in the late 1960s, 1970s, and the beginning of the 1980s. That was the best time because the BBC was run by people with real personality.”

Freedom? People with ‘real personality’? Those feel like euphemisms for something. And John Cleese mounting a multi-racial comedy? I’m already peering through my fingers even as I write this. Heavens knows what Fawlty Towers II will look like.

For a while now it has seemed as if Cleese is turning into a version of the kind of person he used to send up in Monty Python’s Flying Circus and, later, in Fawlty Towers itself. I’m not saying he attacks stationary cars with tree branches as his character Basil does in one memorable episode. But as with many who spend an inordinate amount of time railing against ‘wokery’ and ‘cancel culture’ (see also Jeremy Clarkson, Neil Oliver, Laurence Fox etc.) it’s hard to buy into the idea that he is a genuine liberal or a real champion of free speech. Or that his intolerance of those who preach tolerance is anything other than, well, intolerance of tolerance.

“I want to deal with subjects that get people upset but I want to get sensible people with a sense of humour who will listen to each other and who will trade arguments rather than simply making speeches,” he told Wootton, referring (presumably) to the GB News show rather than the Fawlty Towers remake. “There’s this huge argument about wokery,” he added. “Some of it springs from a very good idea, which is ‘let’s try to be kind to people’ … But I believe it’s become far too dominated by people who are frightened of offending others.”

In truth I never much liked Fawlty Towers in the first place. I understand why a young Cambridge graduate would be keen to salve any collective guilt he felt at his own privileged background by lampooning bourgeois attitudes and pomposity. And I understand how an element of confirmation bias within the BBC (then, as now, not exactly suffering from a dearth of young Oxbridge graduates) would see Fawlty Towers find favour. But it was very far from my lived experience. I just didn’t get it. Mind you, I was only nine at the time.

As for Roger Waters, he has been re-recording The Dark Side Of The Moon in secret and plans to release it in May. Few people have heard it, though Daily Telegraph journalist Tristram Fane Saunders was given a run-through during a four-hour interview at Waters’ Hampshire pad where, in the study, he also found a portrait of the musician’s Liberal MP great-grandfather – mounted in a frame studded with feathers. Turns out they came from the cormorants Waters likes to shoot on the nearby river. Nice.

The famously irascible rock star also spoke about other favourite topics including Russia and Israel. His comments on these subjects have seen him labelled an antisemite and a Putin apologist, and he won no friends in Ukraine (or ‘the Ukraine’ as he insists on calling it) when he accepted an invitation from Russia to address the UN Security Council last week. This after an interview in German newspaper the Berliner Zeitung in which he labelled the US the major aggressor in the war in Ukraine.

Cue the mother of all Twitter spats as Polly Samson, wife of Pink Floyd’s Dave Gilmour and now one of the band’s lyricists, took to the social media platform to attack Waters. She labelled him “hypocritical” (among several other things) and “antisemitic to your rotten core” before signing off with: “Enough of your nonsense.” Waters shot back, calling her accusations “incendiary and wildly inaccurate” and stating that he refuted them entirely.

And the new album itself? Good in parts, execrable in others, according to the Telegraph’s man on the ground. “Waters seems to have decided that what was wrong with the original album’s beautiful instrumental tracks was that they didn’t have Waters talking all over them,” Fane Saunders writes. “Now they do.” One track, On The Run, features “a dreadful prose poem” which came to Waters in a dream. Something about following the voice of reason.

Oh dear.

The jury’s out on Fawlty Towers II and the new 2023 version of The Dark Side Of The Moon. But you don’t need a Google chatbot to tell you some things are best left alone.