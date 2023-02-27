THERE’S little doubt Scottish councils face serious problems balancing the books. All of them are looking to save millions in the coming financial year
But here we go again: the easy targets are the soft options and communities least able to fight their corners. As usual, bean counters know the cost of everything and the value of nothing.
Consequently, libraries, swimming pools and the like are especially endangered. Anything associated with the arts is at particular risk, placing the five El Sistema “Big Noise” projects in the firing line. The projects face a double whammy. They are “arty” and based in some of Scotland’s most deprived communities.
The El Sistema programme originated in Venezuela’s poorest communities. Its creator, Jose Abreu, believed enabling youngsters to play musical instruments and cooperate in orchestras would bring huge social and educational benefits. He was not wrong.
The success of the programme led to its spread to other parts of the world, including Scotland. In 2008 The Raploch in Stirling became home to the first Scottish El Sistema project, its success confirmed four years later by a concert featuring local youngsters playing together with the Simon Bolivar Youth Orchestra from Venezuela.
The joint orchestra was conducted by world-famous violinist and conductor, Gustavo Dudamel, himself a graduate of El Sistema. Dudamel has spoken of how emotional he felt that night in The Raploch. Stirling’s success led to four other projects, in Govanhill, Glasgow; Wester Hailes, Edinburgh; Douglas, Dundee; and Torry, Aberdeen.
All the projects, to a large extent, are dependent on funding from their councils. As a result, they represent easy pickings for councillors and officials looking to make “savings.”
The first straw in the wind has come in Dundee where the annual £300,000 grant looks likely to be withdrawn. At present the project benefits around 450 youngsters attending St Pius and Claypotts primaries. It’s possible the council is flying a kite to see if other sponsors such as the local business community will take up the slack.
Given the current economic situation, that seems a trifle optimistic. The council has attempted to justify the “saving” by underplaying the wider contribution of the project. Its impact goes way beyond what the council has described as just a “musical contribution” to the community.
It has also questioned the effectiveness of the programme. It chooses to ignore evidence from around Scotland and beyond. Perhaps there’s something in the Dundee water that makes the programme less effective than in other places.
The real danger is what happens in Dundee is replicated elsewhere. There are already whisperings that funding for the Aberdeen programme is at risk as the council seeks savings. That would be another body blow to a community already feeling discriminated against. Local opposition was unable to halt the siting of the £150 million Ness Energy from Waste incinerator on their doorstep.
The community is still fighting a rear-guard action to save substantial parts of the much-loved St Fittick’s park from being swallowed up by the ETZ business park. Building Aberdeen’s new south harbour also impacted adversely on residents. But hey, the people of Douglas and Torry haven’t got much political or economic clout and can be safely ignored.
As Sistema chairman, Benny Higgins, has pointed out, Sistema offers young people in areas like Torry and Govanhill a sense of enjoyment and success. In a similarly deprived area of Aberdeen, I remember a “difficult” youngster who had been turned around by successfully learning to play the trumpet and play in a band. There were tears in his mum’s eyes when she said she “only thought her son could play the fool”.
When will national and local politicians realise the key to closing the attainment gap and levelling up is giving youngsters enjoyment and a taste of success? To quote Benny Higgins again, the arts and programmes like El Sistema change lives. As budgets are set, can politicians and bean counters grasp that simple truth?
