In 2020, China imposed the Hong Kong national security law, effectively making it illegal to protest in the city. 47 politicians that opposed the law were arrested amid widespread protests.

Hong Kong Mixtape is a documentary about the law’s effect on Hong Kong’s arts scene and how the banning of certain words, phrases, symbols and gestures has effectively pushed its artists to the fringes.

Framed as a personal essay by director San San F Young, the film explores her journey as an artist and how her original home has come to inform her craft over the years. We begin with her personal viewpoint, moving out into the different experiences of her subjects. The artists documented each has their own experiences, but most of them come to the same conclusion – it’s time to go.

The art that lined the streets of Hong Kong slowly fades. The only thing remaining on the walls is a no smoking sign, an ironic bit of banality among the chaos. “And just like that, everything we made is illegal”, Young realises.

An interesting facet is how hip hop plays a role in Hong Kong’s counterculture. We see Luna the rapper laying down rhymes that would almost certainly mark her for dissension. A dance group performs a hip hop-infused routine, integrating ‘illegal’ hand gestures in front of slogans that have become widely known to be banned. Across continents, hip hop maintains its countercultural status, a comment on post-colonialism’s effect in transporting cultural values.

While the documentary does a wonderful job of conveying the power of art and its importance as a pillar of free expression, it does tend to overestimate art’s utility as a vehicle for change. The simple narrative of a song changing the world is no longer valid in a world that now rejects grand narratives. A piece of art can indeed spark deep personal change that can lead to positive change in the world, but it’s a pitfall of radical art to think wider society can change from the individual.

What is more effective is the artists’ stories and how they process China’s intentional curb on their right to creative expression. An artist talks of his required departure from Hong Kong, reflecting on how his family would feel. His mother would think he must have done something wrong by leaving. It drives home how generational our perspectives can be, his mother placing faith in China’s intentions when the more liberal generations see its actions as illegitimate.

Young does a fantastic job of chronicling the change in Hong Kong’s mood over this period. Once the public’s anger subsides and acceptance kicks in, the crowds of people on the streets seem more likely to put their heads down and get on with things than be vibrant and engaged members of society. Slowly, Young notices more and more of her social media feeds becoming propagandised when people she knows begin to parrot lines from China. The TV plays China’s national anthem, frightening Young with its loudness.

This change in mood is aided by the film’s elegant style, with gorgeous yet foreboding shots of the city coupled with more extravagant pieces of visual flair.

Announcing the death of Hong Kong might be premature but it has clearly lost a vital piece of its soul. Limiting free expression, whether that’s through a political or creative voice, strips out the colour from society, leaving nothing but black and white.

It’s a lesson that the UK could certainly take on board currently. That the UK has supported Hong Kong protesters only to turn around and attempt to play the same game with its own citizens shows this isn’t just a tale that takes place somewhere far away. There is something far more universal happening and Hong Kong happens to be an example.