I’m 72 and heading to the Edinburgh Fringe this year with my tour Tree Woman Tales. Age is just a number.
In today's society, ageism is unfortunately a prevalent issue that can limit the opportunities available to older individuals. It happens in all business sectors. However, it's important to recognise age shouldn't be a barrier to pursuing one's passions and achieving success.
One example of an older individual who has defied age stereotypes in the music industry was Leonard Cohen. Cohen didn't achieve commercial success until later in his career, releasing his breakthrough album at the age of 33 and he continued to produce critically acclaimed music well into his seventies, with his final album You Want It Darker released shortly before his death at age 82.
Bob Dylan, Elton John, Paul McCartney, Diana Ross, Mick Jagger, Cher, Dolly Parton, Patti Smith, Joan Baez are just a few legends still cutting it on stage. Roger Waters is too, I know because my husband Ian Ritchie tours with him.
These illustrious examples show that being in your seventies, like I am, is not a barrier to being successful in business and a great singer-songwriter and performer. In fact, we have a depth of experience and emotional maturity that can enhance our musical output and make it resonate with audiences on a deeper level.
I’ve been singing since I was 12 and have travelled the world performing with the likes of Michael Jackson, John Mellencamp and Dr John, racking up more than 3,000 live gigs.
Despite the wealth of talent that exists among older musicians, we can often be overlooked in favour of younger, more marketable artists. This is where events like the Fringe come in and I’m excited to be performing there this summer.
The Fringe is an inclusive and diverse platform that celebrates the arts in all their forms, regardless of age, race, gender, or background. The format of the Fringe helps to challenge ageist stereotypes and promote inclusivity in the music industry. This can help to create a more diverse and vibrant musical landscape, where artists of all ages and backgrounds can thrive.
Age does not preclude innovation. In fact, older individuals can often bring a unique perspective to the table and offer innovative solutions to problems based on their wealth of experience and knowledge and it should never be a barrier to pursuing one's passions and achieving success in business whether it’s finance, film, fashion, art or the music industry.
The examples of septuagenarians still doing their thing demonstrate the potential for older people and artists like me to create great music and connect with audiences of all ages. By celebrating the talents of musicians of all ages, we can help to create a more diverse and vibrant musical landscape that benefits us all.You are not too old and it is not too late.
Holly Penfield performs Tree Woman Tales at the Voodoo Rooms Ballroom from August 4-28 as part of the Edinburgh International Fringe Festival. www.hollypenfield.live
