The show is the latest in what has become a continuous stream of releases across TV and podcasts within the so called ‘true crime’ genre – defined by YouGov as a “non-fiction genre examining real-world crimes and the people associated with and affected by them.”

The concept of turning ‘old’ crime stories into entertainment is nothing new. It was way back in 1966 that Truman Capote published his instant hit In Cold Blood, after all.

According to data by Vodafone UK, true crime was the second favourite podcast genre of Scots in 2022, and the fourth most popular podcast genre in the UK. Sky now has a dedicated Sky Crime channel. Netflix’s offering frequently includes true crime documentaries or dramatisations.

I too am a fan. Like millions of others, I binge-listened to Serial’s podcast about the murder of Hae Min Lee, discussed theories about TV show Making a Murderer with friends, and every two weeks I religiously listen to a German podcast titled Weird Crimes. Once I found out about The Hunt for Raoul Moat, I instantly ordered my Sky Q box to record it.

Some researchers say that our fascination in all things true crime stems from our need to protect ourselves. That consuming true crime content makes us feel good as we feel more prepared by learning about what could happen and how to deal with it.

I cannot say that my interest feels quite so existentially-grounded or deep. Truth is: I simply enjoy consuming true crime. Like a good detective novel or thriller, it entertains me because it is intriguing and I feel like I am problem-solving.

Yet, what I have recently come to discover, is that my entertainment comes with some uncomfortable pills to swallow. My ‘awakening’ happened when I started watching Netflix’s Dahmer, a dramatisation of gruesome killer Jeffrey Dahmer.

Even if not intended, the perceived glorification of the serial killer within the show made me feel highly uncomfortable. What made me feel even worse was stumbling on a tweet by a family member of one of Dahmer’s victims, Errol Lindsey, who shared their anger about the show, saying: “it is retraumatising over and over again, and for what?”

Not only did it emphasise that behind each story are real people who are in pain. Reading the words, I came to realise that the answer to ‘for what?’ was me. Families had to relive their tragedy because I, and millions of others, have created a market to turn atrocities into entertainment. For producers, there is money to be made in true crime at the cost of making past trauma resurface for those affected.

It also made me realise that not all true crime output is the same. That it, if done poorly, can amplify the narratives of the criminals we should condemn and silence those whose lives they impacted negatively. Yet, it also opened my eyes as to what makes ‘good’ true crime.

Listening to podcasts such as journalist Audrey Gillan’s Bible John: Creation of a Serial Killer, in which she explores the lives of the three women killed in the Bible John murders, who were previously often subject to victim-blaming narratives, felt insightful and refreshing – and a lot less exploitative.

The Hunt for Raoul Moat, too challenges damaging narratives. It does not put Moat at the centre, or seeks to give justification as to why he committed the crimes. Instead, it challenges the ‘hero’ trope attached to Moat to this day and does not shy away from showing his tactics of manipulation, angry outbursts, and the stalking of his partner.

More importantly, however, it details the devastating impact Moat and his crimes had on his victims – those he killed, including Brown and Rathband, as well as the lasting effects on those surviving such as Stobbard.

Still, prior to the show airing, families of those affected have shared their concerns. Speaking with the Mirror, Rathband’s widow said the show and renewed attention offline and on social media is “going to be painful for me and the kids,” while one of Stobbard’s sisters said: “ITV don’t realise the impact this will have on the people involved. It still gives me nightmares and I suffer PTSD.”

This, no matter how well made or best intentions involved by creators, should not be forgotten. Like other shows, The Hunt for Raoul Moat was made for entertainment of viewers – us. It was made as doing so will be deemed to bring in some form of (monetary) value to those producing and airing it. The cost of it is the re-opening of trauma those directly affected face. Those who cannot just passively watch.

Ultimately, one thing is certain: Unless appetite dies, true crime is here to stay. Moreover, based on my own gravitation towards it, I would be the last to say that the true crime genre should be scrapped.

Yet, we must admit that there are some uncomfortable ethical questions that need to be addressed nonetheless; not just by those that create these shows for entertainment, but by us – the consumers. TV and other entertainment is in ways custom-made. Producers will create what they believe the public want to see.

Therefore, enjoying true crime should come with some nuance and regular reality checks of what it is we are entertained by and at what cost this comes – and that sometimes something may not be worth the watch, click, or listen without a healthy dose of empathy and critical analysis.

Daniella Theis is Scottish Student Journalist of the Year. The final episode of The Hunt for Raoul Moat will air on STV at 9pm tonight or is available to stream on ITVx.