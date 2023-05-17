The Midnight Sun Weekender was due to take place at Lews Castle between May 25 and May 27.

Acts announced for the new festival included Primal Scream, Ocean Colour Scene and John Fogerty of Creedence Clearwater Revival fame.

However, festival organisers said rising costs, slow ticket sales due to the cost of living crisis and the difficulty of securing festival infrastructure meant they would have to cancel.

Information on the refund process will be emailed to those who have bought tickets within 48 hours.

Ian MacArthur, Midnight Sun Weekender director said: “As organisers, we have tried everything we can to overcome the challenges we have faced to stage this event, however it has become impossible for us to move forward.

"We are deeply disappointed to confirm this news, especially at this late stage and would like to reassure our customers that anyone who has purchased tickets will be able to claim a refund.

"We deeply regret the impact this cancellation will have on the local retail and hospitality sector and the economic impact overall to Stornoway but would like to thank the Safety Advisory Group, Comhairle nan Eilean Siar, Stornoway Trust, Breedon Hebrides, Stornoway Port Authority, Scottish, Scottish Water and Woody’s Express for all their support to us over recent weeks and months."

The festival was due to be the first major rock or pop event to take place on Lewis.

It would have run from Thursday to Sunday to keep with the island's tradition of respecting the Sabbath.