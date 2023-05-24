Fourth studio album from French art-pop experimentalist Héloïse Adélaïde Letissier, also known as Christine And The Queens (or, as on her third album Redcar Les Adorables Etoiles, simply Redcar). You might know her from those BBC adverts promoting the channel’s music offering – her performing on Later … With Jools Holland, but with the sound dropped out so you can only hear her feet squeaking on the floor. Or perhaps from ear worms like Tilted and Saint Claude. Either way, she’s back. Lead single Tears Can Be So Soft is out now.

June 9

Jayda G: Guy (Ninja Tune)

The Canadian producer, DJ and musician was Grammy nominated two years ago for her single Both Of Us, and followed that with remixing duties for Dua Lipa, no less. Oh, she also has a degree in environmental toxicology. Her third album drops on the prestigious Ninja Tune label, home to Coldcut, Floating Points, Thundercat and Edinburgh’s own Young Fathers, and follows her 2019 album Significant Changes. The title is a reference to her father, whose surname it was.

June 9

Canadian musician and producer Jayda G (Image: Nabil Elderkin)

Gabriels: Angels & Queens – Part II (Parlophone)

Sassy neo-soul and muscular old school funk combine in the form of British-American three-piece Gabriels. Angels & Queens – Part I was a sleeper hit when it was released late last year, and the band found themselves on the BBC’s prestigious Sound Of 2023 list. Part II promises more of the same.

June 16

Little Dragon: Slugs Of Love (Ninja Tune)

Everyone’s favourite Swedish indie-electronica oddballs return with album number seven and, as ever, there’s a dazzling array of collaborators, among them Damon Albarn and Atlanta rapper JID. The band love their 1990s slow jams and R&B and new single Gold sees the fourpiece channelling Whitney Houston among others – to which they add their own inimitable twist, of course.

July 7

Swedish band Little Dragon (Image: Delali Ayivi)

Taylor Swift: Speak Now (Taylor’s Version)

The Queen of Pop – OK, the other Queen of Pop – continues her mission to re-record her back catalogue by turning her attention to this chart-topping 2010 album. It features two top ten singles – Mine and Back To December – as well as Sparks Fly and Ours, which both hit number one in the country charts. As ever, expect a wealth of extras – there are six unreleased songs included on the 22-track set list.

July 7

Anne-Marie: Unhealthy (Transgressive)

Since her 2018 debut Speak Your Mind, which gave her four top 10 bits, the Essex-born singer has released the aptly named Therapy (she has been open about her battles with anxiety and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder) and become a judge on TV series The Voice. Album number three features collaborations with Shania Twain and Mancunian rapper Aitch – well, you can’t say she doesn’t like to mix it up a bit.

July 28

Georgia: Euphoric (Domino)

Georgia’s entire oeuvre to date could be described as euphoric – think of her 2019 banger About Work The Dancefloor – so it’s appropriate that the London-based producer and musician has chosen that title for her third album. It’s the follow up Mercury Music Prize nominated 2020 offering Seeking Thrills, so expect critical as well as commercial acclaim.

July 28

Jungle: Volcano (Caiola Records)

Enigmatic soul-dance-disco collective Jungle gear up for the release of their fourth album and, if the first three are anything to go by, expect a suite of songs which is slick, tight, funky and ear wormy. From their cover art to their videos, Jungle never deliver anything other than the aesthetically sublime. Lead single Candle Flame is out now.

August 11