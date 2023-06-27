He’s not the first person to suffer doing his art and he will not be the last by a long shot.

Elvis, Michael Jackson, Judy Garland, Sinead O Connor, Amy Winehouse, Britney Spears. You know the story, but it was better covered up for some of them.

These days every aspect of our lives is available online - the good and the bad - and the comments that come with it.

Right from the off Lewis, who in the flesh is just as lovely and sincere as his onscreen persona, if not a little more socially awkward, has shared his music life through social media.

His videos would pop up on Facebook long before many of us had the opportunity to see him live.

His quips, his humour, his realness - all eminating from the screens on our phones and laptops.

We have been a vital part of his journey from him posing in his underpants and being labelled Scotland’s Beyoncé to becoming a colourful guest on the sofa of chat shows around the world and being the alternative pin up to many an adoring fan.

Our hearts broke in unison as we saw him struggling on the Glastonbury stage.

Lewis, from early on, has been honest about his struggles, talking avidly about his anxiety, hypochondria and sharing his Tourette’s diagnosis as soon as he got to the bottom of it. Many artists by their very nature are flawed. That is what makes them able to create and inspire. It’s what gives them colour and eccentricity and provides that much sought after charisma.

Lewis Capaldi (Image: PA)

But it also makes them vulnerable.

When people are successful they become in demand. When that demand becomes too great we try to meet it - even though our bodies may begin to suffer from sleep deprivation, have no time to eat and drink properly, or take essential time out.

Living a high octane life, as my own doctor once told me, means that what goes up has to come down.

It’s part of our human condition.

For Lewis and artists of today who have chosen a path in the music industry, gruelling schedules, non stop travel, endless zoom calls with management, sponsors, journalists, in different time zones mean it is often impossible to fit in personal relationships, exercise or even just have a few good night’s sleep.

This can all quickly contribute to the dream imploding.

In the music business, like other high achieving sectors, there is no 9 to 5, despite what Dolly said, and that of course is part of the issue.

But for as long as there is an audience for music, virtual, recorded or live, artists will have to prepare, promote and perform.

After Covid restrictions challenged musicians and performers to everyone’s detriment, it is impossible to deny our inherent need for entertainment.

And an AI generated star will never be able to match the emotional, spiritual and physical performance of a living breathing human being.

Lewis Capaldi and Beverley Lyons (Image: Beverley Lyons)

At the age of 26, a teetering Lewis is doing what he needs to do - and he should be applauded for it.

Burnout is so common that we’ve recently seen it in other artists like Sam Fender, and Wet Leg.

They too have felt empowered enough in recent weeks to say they need to stop in order to keep their careers moving.

Pacing yourself is something we have forgotten to do in a world where a swipe of a screen delivers what an old fashioned variety show took hours to achieve.

What Lewis has in his favour is his honesty, and the fact that he already a multi platinum selling artist with a certain degree of power to control his destiny.

He’s not pretending he’s ok. He’s holding his hands up and telling everyone it’s too much. That in itself is huge progress - and it is setting a strong example to others.

It’s true, a lesser achieving artist saying that they can’t cope may be swiftly ditched by their record company or employer for being unable to do the job.

It means we have lost and may continue to lose some huge future talents, but the industry like the performers is flawed and sometimes unfixable.

Ridding society and the music industry of all haters and exploiters is nigh impossible. However society is changing and like the Me Too movement, awareness of the issues can help us to slowly combat them.

Musicians also now have a choice, to go with a big label or become an independent artist, going at a pace that suits them.

Any degree of success however will always attract pressure whether it be from venue owners, audience members or from the artist themselves.

What happens next will very much be up to Lewis.

He is now acutely aware that putting pressure on himself to get on with things is not working for him.

We can rationalise somethings in our heads, take weeks off to get away from the triggers…and still experience chaos in the moment.

Psychologists can give us coping mechanisms, tell us to stop catastrophising and write everything down… and the doubt can still creep in.

Time out, yes, pacing himself, yes, addressing his diet, exercise and sleep patterns and surrounding himself with a good team is essential.

After any outstanding obligations have been met, like Barbra Streisand, he will decide when he wants to return - making an appearance when it suits him - if it suits him - and being there to remind everyone that a star is reborn - and we, the public have to respect that.