The 58-year-old has starred in The Good Wife, the James Bond film Goldeneye and recently the documentary My Old School.

On January 20, 2024 he will bring his show Alan Cumming is Not Acting His Age to Glasgow.

Songs from Cabaret authors Kander and Ebb blend with contemporary favourites and even a self-penned paean against plastic surgery.

Fans can also expect the actor to touch on the effects of gravity, the time the mum from the Brady Bunch punched him, and what his dog taught him about the quality of life..

Mr Cumming said: "I’m constantly told, even now in my sixth decade, that I am child-like or puckish, and yet at the same time I’m also called a silver fox and a daddy.

"I think we all get really mixed messages about ageing.

"We’re told to worship at the fountain of youth, to do everything we can to our bodies and our minds to stay young, yet then we bandy around pejoratives like 'grow up' or 'act your age', even that we’re 'mutton dressed as lamb'.

"I feel I’m still at an age where I can dance till dawn but also be able to dole out some wisdom to my fellow revellers!

"Wisdom is just being able to recognise the repeating patterns that emerge as you get older, and maybe deciding to react to them differently. It’s just the same show with different costumes."