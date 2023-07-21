Some have been blessed with such talent that they even attracted the attention of the ‘Goddess of Pop’ herself Cher, who felt motivated to post a glowing tribute to one busker she encountered belting out a Whitney Houston track while in town for a sold-out show at the OVO Hydro in 2019.

Others have gone viral after footage of their performances found their way onto social media, as was the case with Glasgow drum and pipe band Clanadonia, with a clip of their impromptu gig outside a shop on Buchanan Street in 2013 racking up over 20 million views to date on Youtube.

While busking is seen by many as a time-honoured tradition that brings additional life to city streets, the fact performers share public spaces with residents, businesses, street traders and the passing public, as well as other performers, while singing their heart out for some shrapnel means that it is important that good relations between such groups are maintained.

Glasgow City Council has launched a consultation to determine the extent of the nuisance caused by buskers in the city.

READ MORE: Boutique Glasgow hotel to install 24-hour alcohol vending machine

Councillor Angus Millar, Convener for City Centre Recovery for Glasgow City Council, said: "For many people, busking and street performing is a positive feature of a visit to the city centre, with the vast majority of these performers acting within the guidelines of our code of practice.

“We would like as many people as possible to give their views on buskers and street performers through this consultation as this will allow us to support what people enjoy and tackle any issues identified."

In 2018, buskers taking to the Glasgow streets were asked to follow a new code of conduct after complaints about city centre behaviour.

The move, from Glasgow City Council and Community Safety Glasgow, came after bosses received complaints about noise from city centre businesses and residents.

Posters showing the 'Code of Good Practice for Buskers and Street Performers' were also put up across in the city centre, giving guidance and legal aspects to consider while busking.

How it used to be ... a busker on Argyle Street in Glasgow, 1983 (Image: The Herald)

Key guidelines for performers in the code of conduct include a varied and good-quality repertoire; keeping volume from amplifiers / loudspeakers at a reasonable level; be mindful of other buskers - avoid playing within 50 metres of each other - and keeping any crowds controlled.

Buskers in Glasgow are also requested to be aware that certain places such as hospitals, churches, funeral homes, cemeteries and transport terminals where announcements need to be heard require silence and are not suitable for busking.

Speaking at the time when the code of conduct was launched, a council spokesperson said: "Perhaps due to the transient nature of busking or buskers not being aware of the impact their activity may be having on other city centre users, Glasgow City Council receives a number of complaints regarding negative relationships with buskers and adjacent city centre businesses/residents - particularly around amplified equipment.”

Buskers and street performers in Glasgow may face action - such as confiscation of equipment or prosecution - from the police if they perform after 9pm with a loudspeaker / amplifier; sell cds / merchandise without a street trader’s licence; ignore police requests to reduce volume or move on; or wilfully obstruct the passage of pedestrians.

Strathclyde Police have powers under Section 54 of the Civic Government (Scotland) Act 1982 to request buskers to stop such activity.

The launch of the public consultation into busking and street performing by Glasgow City Council follows a similar consultation that was launched by The City of Edinburgh Council in May.

That followed a report published in December widely seen as anticipating a crackdown, and came in the wake of a 2019 motion aimed at tackling the issue of amplified noise in the Capital.

More information on the consultation - and the opportunity to take part - is available here