For decades, the amplified sound of buskers strumming their guitars and hitting the high notes has rung out across the streets of Glasgow city centre.
Some have been blessed with such talent that they even attracted the attention of the ‘Goddess of Pop’ herself Cher, who felt motivated to post a glowing tribute to one busker she encountered belting out a Whitney Houston track while in town for a sold-out show at the OVO Hydro in 2019.
Others have gone viral after footage of their performances found their way onto social media, as was the case with Glasgow drum and pipe band Clanadonia, with a clip of their impromptu gig outside a shop on Buchanan Street in 2013 racking up over 20 million views to date on Youtube.
While busking is seen by many as a time-honoured tradition that brings additional life to city streets, the fact performers share public spaces with residents, businesses, street traders and the passing public, as well as other performers, while singing their heart out for some shrapnel means that it is important that good relations between such groups are maintained.
Glasgow City Council has launched a consultation to determine the extent of the nuisance caused by buskers in the city.
READ MORE: Boutique Glasgow hotel to install 24-hour alcohol vending machine
Councillor Angus Millar, Convener for City Centre Recovery for Glasgow City Council, said: "For many people, busking and street performing is a positive feature of a visit to the city centre, with the vast majority of these performers acting within the guidelines of our code of practice.
“We would like as many people as possible to give their views on buskers and street performers through this consultation as this will allow us to support what people enjoy and tackle any issues identified."
In 2018, buskers taking to the Glasgow streets were asked to follow a new code of conduct after complaints about city centre behaviour.
The move, from Glasgow City Council and Community Safety Glasgow, came after bosses received complaints about noise from city centre businesses and residents.
Posters showing the 'Code of Good Practice for Buskers and Street Performers' were also put up across in the city centre, giving guidance and legal aspects to consider while busking.
Key guidelines for performers in the code of conduct include a varied and good-quality repertoire; keeping volume from amplifiers / loudspeakers at a reasonable level; be mindful of other buskers - avoid playing within 50 metres of each other - and keeping any crowds controlled.
Buskers in Glasgow are also requested to be aware that certain places such as hospitals, churches, funeral homes, cemeteries and transport terminals where announcements need to be heard require silence and are not suitable for busking.
Speaking at the time when the code of conduct was launched, a council spokesperson said: "Perhaps due to the transient nature of busking or buskers not being aware of the impact their activity may be having on other city centre users, Glasgow City Council receives a number of complaints regarding negative relationships with buskers and adjacent city centre businesses/residents - particularly around amplified equipment.”
Buskers and street performers in Glasgow may face action - such as confiscation of equipment or prosecution - from the police if they perform after 9pm with a loudspeaker / amplifier; sell cds / merchandise without a street trader’s licence; ignore police requests to reduce volume or move on; or wilfully obstruct the passage of pedestrians.
Strathclyde Police have powers under Section 54 of the Civic Government (Scotland) Act 1982 to request buskers to stop such activity.
The launch of the public consultation into busking and street performing by Glasgow City Council follows a similar consultation that was launched by The City of Edinburgh Council in May.
That followed a report published in December widely seen as anticipating a crackdown, and came in the wake of a 2019 motion aimed at tackling the issue of amplified noise in the Capital.
More information on the consultation - and the opportunity to take part - is available here
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel