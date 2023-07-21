Glasgow's ground-breaking Banksy exhibition is to throw open its doors to walk-in visitors from tonight and tomorrow for all-night sessions.
Day tickets Cut & Run sold out weeks ago, but those who missed out can turn up for a 'graveyard shift' chance to tour the paintings and exhibits which form the first official major retrospective of the graffiti artist's work in years.
There is no need to book - and visitors will be greeted with a size scythe-wielding Grim Reaper designed by the artist prowling Royal Exchange Square in a remote-controlled dodgem car to the tune of the Bee Gee’s ‘Stayin’ Alive’.
The exhibition taking place at the city’s Gallery of Modern Art (GoMA), has been officially authorised by Banksy.
It spans 25 years and will feature many of the stencils the artist has used to create work.
The late night tours run from 10pm to 5am on Friday and Saturday, with last entry 3.45 am. The weekend all night sessions run until the show closes on August 28.
The show includes authentic artefacts, ephemera and the artist’s actual toilet.
A number of unsanctioned exhibitions of the artist’s work have taken place around the world in recent years.
However Banksy said: “While the unauthorised Banksy shows might look like sweepings from my studio floor, Cut & Run really is the actual sweepings from my studio floor.”
Spanning from 1998 to the present day, the artist calls the exhibition “25 years card labour”.
Banksy said the traffic cone which famously sits on the head of the Duke of Wellington statue outside the gallery was behind the decision to exhibit there.
A gallery label for the show said: “For anyone who isn’t aware – the statue out the front has had a cone on its head continuously for the past 40-odd years. Despite the best efforts of the council and police, every time one is removed another takes its place.
“This might sound absurd and pretentious (just wait until you see the rest of the exhibition), but it’s my favourite work of art in the UK and the reason I’ve brought the show here.”
The exhibition is open for all night sessions every Friday and Saturday night until the end of the run on August 28.
