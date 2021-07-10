JAMIE MURRAY, TENNIS PLAYER

Where is it?

Dunblane.

Why do you go there?

It is home. Dunblane is where I grew up and spent my childhood. I go back to see my family – my dad and grandparents. I have been living in London for the past 15 years and life is a million miles an hour. When I go back to Dunblane, I can enjoy a slower pace. It is a beautiful part of the world.

How often do you go?

I went back about five or six weeks ago but that was the first time for a year-and-a-half because of Covid and travel restrictions. In a normal year, I get back at least three times.

What's your favourite memory?

Going out in the evening and playing a few holes of golf with my dad. Walking my gran's dog up at Sheriffmuir or around the golf course. My grandpa likes to go to Cromlix because there is a big pond and Penny, who is a flat-coated retriever, loves going swimming.

Dunblane is the hometown of Jamie Murray. Picture: Shutterstock

Growing up, we spent lots of time with our grandparents and they would take us all over the local area. There are great walks around Dunblane and nearby with places like Doune Ponds.

Who do you take?

My wife.

What do you take?

As little as possible. I am used to travelling with so many bags. When I go home to Dunblane I try not to check-in any baggage on the flight and to only take carry-on. I never take my best clothes because I am always around the dogs or out walking.

What do you leave behind?

The rat race. It is about getting home, having some peace and spending time with family. My gran loves cooking and making shortbread. I normally go straight from the airport to my gran's house. She always makes soup and rolls for lunch because we get the morning flight.

She makes a great shepherd's pie too. It depends what day you go – if you turn up on a Friday that's fish night, so you might get fish pie or breaded fish.

Jamie Murray will be competing in Battle of the Brits: Scotland versus England in Aberdeen from December 21-22. Picture: Getty

Sum it up in five words.

Home. Family. Comfortable. Relaxed. Happy.

What travel spot is on your post-lockdown wish list?

We went on an amazing holiday to the Hebrides and around Skye a couple of years ago. I definitely want to go back because four or five days was nowhere near long enough to see it all.

I am still travelling [for tournaments] but tend to be stuck in a hotel room or at the courts. I miss being able to get outside the hotel to experience these cities and that buzz of being out and about. If I could go on holiday? My wife is desperate to visit the Philippines or Vietnam.

