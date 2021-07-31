THIS column is dedicated to walking and ramblers' groups from across Scotland, where they can suggest the best routes to enjoy from their areas and further afield.

The Eildon Hills Paths, near Melrose, Scottish Borders

By Allan Mackenzie, Melrose Paths

Start: Melrose Abbey

Distance: 4 miles/6.5 kilometres

Time: Allow 2 to 2.5 hours

Terrain: Paths and tracks mainly. Some paths are narrow and can be muddy.

Level: Steep gradients on Eildon Hill North and Eildon Wester Hill.

Access: The route starts and ends in the centre of Melrose. Regular buses run from Edinburgh to Melrose and a train service from Edinburgh Waverley runs to neighbouring Tweedbank where local transport is available. Walkers may choose to walk to Melrose from the station (1.5 miles).

What makes it special: Spectacular views, history and legend – from the Romans to Sir Walter Scott.

THE three main Eildon hills are the remains of separate eruptions 350 million years ago from Little Hill and now concealed neighbouring vents.

On clear days, the views are stunning. North lies the Lammermuir and Moorfoot Hills, to the west are the hills of Upper Tweeddale, and south are the Cheviots forming the border with England.

Eildon Hills, Scottish Borders. Picture: Allan Mackenzie

At the summit of Mid Hill (1385ft/420m) there's a viewpoint indicator, bearing a dedication to the memory of Sir Walter Scott.

Route: Take the path to the right of Melrose Abbey signposted as the Borders Abbeys Way (BAW). Follow this and turn left after a footbridge, reaching a housing estate.

Go straight for about 150 metres turning left along a narrow path in front of a row of houses. Follow Priorswalk for 800m until you reach the road on the edge of Newstead.

Turn left, then right, up a lane on the BAW. Follow the waymarkers under the bypass and up a hedged track to the old road between Melrose and Newtown St Boswells. From here turn right, then left onto the Eildon Hills Path (EHP) towards the hills.

At the top, go through the gate and follow the EHP as it continues up towards North Hill. It becomes very steep in places. At the summit you may see small, flattened areas that were the sites of circular huts during the Iron Age some 2,000 years ago.

Descend North Hill by the main wide track. Look out for the ramparts of the Iron Age fort; these ditches and banks form three lines across the hill.

At the saddle between Eildon Hill North and Mid Hill the path to the summit of Mid Hill is steep with areas of loose scree.

To reach Wester Hill and Little Hill go left on St Cuthbert's Way until you reach a wide track going to the right. Follow this until you come to an open area where you have a choice of routes to the summits.

To return to the saddle, retrace your steps or follow the path from Little Hill that traverses the west slopes of Mid Hill. Stay on the path as it contours around the hill back to the saddle. Descend on the Eildon Hills Path and St Cuthbert's Way towards Melrose.

Go through the gate at the bottom to return to Melrose. Continue down the edge of a field, across a track and then down the edge of another field. Steps lead you back to Dingleton Road and on to Market Square in the town centre.

Don't miss: Melrose Abbey, Trimontium Museum, the National Trust for Scotland-run Harmony and Priorwood Gardens, and The Greenyards, home of Melrose RFC and where rugby sevens were invented in 1883.

There is no shortage of great places to eat and drink, including Burts Hotel, Marmions Brasserie, Rhymer's Fayre and Simply Delicious for ice cream, coffee and tea.

Useful information: This walk and 11 more can be found in the Paths Around Melrose booklet, available from Melrose Paths Group and various outlets in the town, including the above-mentioned restaurants and shops. For more information, visit walkmelrose.org.uk

