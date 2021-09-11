Located near Fairlie in North Ayrshire and the seat since the mid-17th century of the Earls of Glasgow, Kelburn Castle’s exact age isn’t known. The best guess puts its foundation at the mid-12th century. It is certainly old enough to have been standing during the Battle of Largs in 1263, a pivotal moment in Scottish history which helped throw off centuries of invasion by Norse raiders when the Scots army led by Alexander III bested the Norwegian forces of Haakon Haakonsson. The Treaty of Perth followed three years later, effectively handing control of the Hebrides to Scotland.

The first Earl of Glasgow was David Boyle, who assumed the title on its creation in 1703. He added the castle’s north-west wing. The 6th Earl, George Boyle, added the north-east wing. When his son was made Governor of New Zealand in 1892, he commemorated the castle by lending its name to the town of Kelburn, now a suburb of Wellington. Today’s incumbent, the 82-year-old, Eton-educated 10th Earl Patrick Boyle, occupies himself closer to home – when not in residence at Kelburn he sits as a Liberal Democrat peer in the House of Lords.