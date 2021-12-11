THIS column is dedicated to walking and ramblers' groups from across Scotland, where they can suggest the best routes to enjoy. See the panel at the end of this story if you want to get involved.

Huntly Castle and River Deveron Circular, Aberdeenshire

By Tracy Chalmers, founder of Tracy Goes Outside adventure blog

Start: Huntly war memorial.

Distance: 2 ¼ miles.

Time: Allow one hour.

Terrain: Pavement and good paths.

Level: Easy with some elevation.

Access: Arrive by car or public transport. The Stagecoach No 10 bus runs between Aberdeen and Inverness at regular intervals, there are also good rail links between Aberdeen and Inverness. Free car parking available on Castle Street behind the police station.

What makes it special: History, nature and architecture. A great walk to blow away the cobwebs.

THIS picturesque route follows a section of the River Deveron and takes in several striking buildings. The first is the Simpson Building, built in 1839 to honour the 5th and last Duke of Gordon, which is part of the Gordon Schools.

Further on in the walk you will discover a site steeped in history and home to the crumbling ruins of Huntly Castle. The castle is open for tours and well worth a visit.

Huntly Castle and River Deveron Circular. Picture: Tracy Chalmers

Route: Starting from the war memorial go straight ahead towards the Simpson Building and walk through the arch. Continue down the tree-lined avenue until you reach Huntly Castle which is a fantastic opportunity to take plenty of photographs.

Just after the castle, take a left over the bridge, then veer right towards the car park. Be careful of moving vehicles here. Go through the gate and onto the path that runs alongside the River Deveron. Keep your eyes peeled for wildlife in and around the water.

Stay on the tarred path and walk past the Nordic Ski Centre. Continue along the well-made level path that runs next to the river. There are several benches along the way, including an unusual round seating area that makes a great wee spot to enjoy a picnic.

Just as the Bridge of Gibston comes into view on the right, the path will take a left turn. Continue along here. The path will get a little rougher as it runs past the cemetery. Watch out for tree roots underfoot.

Huntly Castle and River Deveron Circular. Picture: Tracy Chalmers

Follow the path that runs right along the edge of the cemetery wall until you come to Deveron Road, then take a left and head back onto the tarred path. Follow the tarred path that runs along Deveron Road, crossing the road at Riverside Drive.

When you reach the end of this path, take a left at Meadow Street then a right onto West Park Street. Head towards the war memorial and the end of the walk.

Don't miss: The Larder takeaway on Gordon Street, Huntly, has the best food in town. The menu features homemade soups, sandwiches, pies and quiches.

If you love coffee and cake, be sure to swing by. Open Monday to Friday, closed weekends. Visit facebook.com/thelarderhuntly

Useful information: Check out the Tracy Goes Outside adventure blog, visit tracygoesoutside.com and facebook.com/tracygoesoutside

