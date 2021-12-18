SALLY REID, ACTOR

Where is it?

The 16th-century village of Kenmore on the banks of the River Tay in Perthshire.

Why do you go there?

My grandparents lived in a small village called Fearnan, a few miles up the road from Kenmore, and I spent a lot of time there and around the surrounding area when I was growing up.

It’s my favourite place to go to get away from Glasgow and soak up the gorgeous scenery. It’s such a picturesque wee place. The Kenmore Hotel is one of Scotland’s oldest inns – the food and hospitality are great. There are lots of places to walk nearby and the watersport activities are endless and a lot of fun.

Sally Reid and co-star Jordan Young in Scot Squad. Picture: Jamie Simpson/The Comedy Unit/BBC Scotland

Kenmore is also home to the Scottish Crannog Centre, a heritage site reconstruction of an early Iron Age loch settlement [the museum and village are now reopen following a fire in June; the crannog remains closed to tours]. For a history geek like me, it’s perfect.

I love visiting the spa at the Lochside House Hotel for maximum chill out. It has a slide that plunges straight into the River Tay. I’ve yet to try that, maybe next time. On second thoughts, perhaps I will wait until the summer months.

How did you discover it?

Through spending time there with my grandparents when I was growing up.

What’s your favourite memory?

My favourite childhood memory is splashing around in the River Tay with my brother and playing nonsense games outside for hours on end. As an adult it is spending time there chilling out on weekend getaways with friends.

How often do you go?

I try to go at least once a year.

Who do you take?

In recent years, I’ve taken groups of friends for weekend stays and they have all fallen in love with it too.

What do you take?

Depending on the season, either my swimming costume or my cosy winter clothes and walking boots. The last time I was there, post-lockdown, I took a couple of friends and a car boot full of cocktails. We sat up until the early hours and had a right good catch up.

What do you leave behind?

Usually, a footprint or two in the sand or the mud, depending on the weather. And I have probably left a fair few woolly hats behind in Kenmore over the years.

Sum it up in five words.

Beautiful. Picturesque. Fun. Relaxing. Calm.

What other travel spot is on your post-lockdown wish list?

I would like to visit friends in Brighton. I’ve never been and it looks great.

Sally Reid stars in the Scot Squad Hogmanay Special on BBC One Scotland, December 31, at 10.30pm. The comedy returns for a new series on Thursday, January 6, BBC Scotland, 10pm, with all five episodes available to watch on BBC iPlayer that evening