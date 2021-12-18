WHO will clinch the inaugural title of Scotland's Christmas Home of the Year? Here, are the five festive properties – ranging from traditional to avant-garde – in the running.
RYSEHOLM
A Victorian villa in Beith, North Ayrshire, that is home to Mary, George, their daughter Hope and Max, a Cavalier King Charles Spaniel. Mary takes two weeks to decorate for Christmas, creating a different colour palette for each room and using decorations dating back 25 years.
CASA CHRISTMAS
A three-storey Aberdeen townhouse where owner Alex loves to entertain. Her stylish decor centres on a red, gold and green colour scheme, with white lights and strictly no tinsel. She incorporates favourite childhood ornaments, including putting a Scooby Doo with angel wings atop her tree.
READ MORE: Scotland’s Christmas Home of the Year: The judges reveal their festive secrets
CORVISEL HOUSE
This historic Newton Stewart property, dating from 1829, is where Anne, Jonny and their children Magnus and Murdo reside. Anne uses natural produce from the garden and the nearby forest to create her own homemade decorations.
THE LIGHT HOUSE
Owners Phylip and his partner Paul say one of the main reasons they bought their house located in the former Athletes' Village built for the Glasgow 2014 Commonwealth Games, was for its 10-foot vaulted ceiling, the perfect height for a super-sized Christmas tree.
READ MORE: Scotland’s Christmas Home of the Year: The judges reveal their festive secrets
CLYDESHORE
This traditional tenement in Dumbarton is home to David, husband James and Poppy the poodle. James has nicknamed David "Mr Christmas" because he spends four days decorating every inch of their abode with the goal of wowing family visitors of all ages.
Scotland's Christmas Home of the Year is on BBC Scotland, Wednesday, 8pm
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.