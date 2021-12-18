WHO will clinch the inaugural title of Scotland's Christmas Home of the Year? Here, are the five festive properties – ranging from traditional to avant-garde – in the running.

RYSEHOLM

A Victorian villa in Beith, North Ayrshire, that is home to Mary, George, their daughter Hope and Max, a Cavalier King Charles Spaniel. Mary takes two weeks to decorate for Christmas, creating a different colour palette for each room and using decorations dating back 25 years.

HeraldScotland: Rhysholm in Beith, North Ayrshire. Picture: Kirsty Anderson/IWC/BBC ScotlandRhysholm in Beith, North Ayrshire. Picture: Kirsty Anderson/IWC/BBC Scotland

CASA CHRISTMAS

A three-storey Aberdeen townhouse where owner Alex loves to entertain. Her stylish decor centres on a red, gold and green colour scheme, with white lights and strictly no tinsel. She incorporates favourite childhood ornaments, including putting a Scooby Doo with angel wings atop her tree.

HeraldScotland: Casa Christmas in Aberdeen. Picture: Kirsty Anderson/IWC/BBC Scotland Casa Christmas in Aberdeen. Picture: Kirsty Anderson/IWC/BBC Scotland

READ MORE: Scotland’s Christmas Home of the Year: The judges reveal their festive secrets

CORVISEL HOUSE

This historic Newton Stewart property, dating from 1829, is where Anne, Jonny and their children Magnus and Murdo reside. Anne uses natural produce from the garden and the nearby forest to create her own homemade decorations.

HeraldScotland: Corvisel House in Newton Stewart, Dumfries & Galloway. Picture: Picture: Kirsty Anderson/IWC/BBC ScotlandCorvisel House in Newton Stewart, Dumfries & Galloway. Picture: Picture: Kirsty Anderson/IWC/BBC Scotland

THE LIGHT HOUSE

Owners Phylip and his partner Paul say one of the main reasons they bought their house located in the former Athletes' Village built for the Glasgow 2014 Commonwealth Games, was for its 10-foot vaulted ceiling, the perfect height for a super-sized Christmas tree.

HeraldScotland: The Light House in Glasgow. Picture: Picture: Kirsty Anderson/IWC/BBC ScotlandThe Light House in Glasgow. Picture: Picture: Kirsty Anderson/IWC/BBC Scotland

CLYDESHORE

This traditional tenement in Dumbarton is home to David, husband James and Poppy the poodle. James has nicknamed David "Mr Christmas" because he spends four days decorating every inch of their abode with the goal of wowing family visitors of all ages.

HeraldScotland: Clydeshore in Dumbarton. Picture: Kirsty Anderson/IWC/BBC ScotlandClydeshore in Dumbarton. Picture: Kirsty Anderson/IWC/BBC Scotland

Scotland's Christmas Home of the Year is on BBC Scotland, Wednesday, 8pm