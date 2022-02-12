Tattie growing is a must for most veg growers and the quality of seed potatoes is pivotal. It’s long been recognised that Scottish seed potatoes produce more vigorous crops with higher yields than those produced almost anywhere else in the world.

Scottish growers have worked consistently for many decades to achieve this. As early as 1770, people realised that ‘degeneration, senility and running out’ were down to the seed tubers. This is still true and explains why growing potatoes from supermarket tatties and saving your own tubers leads to smaller and smaller harvests. Good results only follow planting good seed.

Last century producers began to realise that the aphid, Myzus persicae, was often responsible for spreading disease, especially potato leaf roll virus and tuber rot. Because this aphid thrives in warm climates, populations are smaller during our cool, driech Scottish summers. This helps to make Scotland a good centre for seed potato production.

But the highest and most rigorous testing standards of growers like potato expert, John Marshall’s father, ensured the quality we’ve come to expect.

The industry needs a large market to be viable and our continental neighbours are obviously best placed for this. When we entered the Common Market in 1973, growers were afraid the home market could be flooded by other European competitors. But we began to work constructively with our European partners. During the 1990’s Mr Marshall participated in trade missions to France, Holland, Spain and Hungary. As a result of this partnership, our ever-popular 2nd Early Charlotte was introduced from France.

But there were problems, especially when Brown Rot was introduced from the Netherlands, so a voluntary quality control programme was set up. This excellent partnership, like so much else, had to end when Scotland was removed from the E.U. in 2020.

The Brexit fall-out has had a devastating effect on our highly successful seed potato industry and Andrew Skea, director of Skea Organics, tells me that this will affect gardeners from next year.

As a former chair of the British Potato Trade Association and Europat - the European Patent Association, Mr Skea has had close connexions with the E.U. Approximately 40% of his business is now with Germany, Sweden and especially Ireland. At the beginning of 2021 he had expected that an agreement would be reached with the E.U.

Mr Skea now doubts if there will ever be a breakthrough since this Scottish trade is relatively small-scale. The only glimmer of hope is that Ireland, one of his main customers, imports more than 50% of its seed potatoes from Scotland, so if there’s ever a resolution of the Northern Ireland protocol, an overall potato agreement could be made.

Skea Organics, grows and sells its 50 heritage and less commonly available potatoes as www.potatohouse.co.uk, But Andrew Skea expects he’ll have to stop producing ten varieties. Even with an agreement with the E.U., it would take 3 or 4 years to rebuild stock for marketing.

Potato House currently carries 4 Mayan varieties, but it is likely 2 will be axed possibly including the original Mayan Gold. And the invaluably blight resistant Sarpo group may be reduced. David Shaw, who rescued and developed this group also told me of his concern, especially as Ireland is an important market for Sarpos.

The message is clear. If you grow or would like to try some of the more traditional or more unusual varieties, do so this year while you definitely can. Visit potatohouse.co.uk for a taste of what’s currently available. You can buy as few as 6 tubers of one variety and this will help compensate for this year’s smaller number of potato days where potatoes are sold by the tuber.

Plant of the week

Corylus maxima ‘Rote Zellernuss’ is a striking Filbert or hazel with pinkish purple catkins. The upper surface of the fresh foliage is dark burgundy, the underside lighter red, making a beautiful show blowing in the wind. Even the nuts are reddish.

