EACH weekend we ask well-known faces from across public life to share their favourite place. This latest instalment sees comedian Craig Hill talk about a surprising sight on a Scottish hillside that took his breath away.

CRAIG HILL, COMEDIAN

Where is it?

Prince Albert's Pyramid in Royal Deeside, Aberdeenshire.

How did you discover it?

I saw the word "pyramid" on a map in Scotland and couldn't believe it. Prince Albert's Pyramid, also known as Prince Albert Cairn, is in the Balmoral Estate, at the top of a hill, overlooking Balmoral Castle.

It was built by Queen Victoria in honour of her husband Prince Albert, after his death [in 1861]. There are several cairns in the area, but this one is a pyramid.

Why do you go there?

I went away for four days with a group of friends to an incredible place called Glen Dye Cabins and Cottages. We stayed in the North Lodge which has its own river cabin with a record player, a wood-burning stove and a Swedish wood-fired hot tub.

I dressed it up with fairy lights, we played music and had our dinner there. You can go wild swimming. There is beautiful forest land to explore. While we were at Glen Dye, we were looking at the map, saw the word "pyramid" and couldn't believe it.

The comedian Craig Hill is touring Scotland with Pumped! Picture: Colin Mearns

What's your favourite memory?

Seeing the pyramid for the first time. You walk through this fantastic forest walk and up the hill and it only comes into view in the last couple of minutes. We went on a stunningly beautiful day in May and the way the light hit the pyramid's stone was amazing.

How often do you go?

Sadly, only once so far. Partly because I don't drive. That is also why I haven't been able to explore as much of Scotland as I would like. I would like to visit again.

Any other local gems?

The Tarmachan Cafe at Crathie, between Braemar and Ballater. The food is beautiful. I am a big foodie. I have a "love heart" list for Scotland on Google where I save all my favourites.

Who do you take?

Anyone who can drive. On this trip, it was me and a bunch of pals. My friends and I still have a WhatsApp group called "Glen Dye" and often talk about arranging another trip because it is the perfect base for exploring the Cairngorms.

Prince Albert's Pyramid, also known as Prince Albert Cairn, at Balmoral Estate in Royal Deeside, Aberdeenshire. Picture: Craig Hill

What do you take?

Enthusiasm and a desire to go back.

What do you leave behind?

Wonderful memories and the anticipation to return and add to them. It has made me want to explore more of Scotland. The one upside of these unusual circumstances in the last couple of years is that we have all explored what is on our doorstep.

Sum it up in five words.

Breath-taking. Fresh. Awe-inspiring. Surprising. Hilly.

What other travel spots are on your wish list?

Split in Croatia, Crete in Greece and Florence in Italy.

Craig Hill's Pumped! tour comes to the Alhambra Theatre, Dunfermline, tonight; Oran Mor in Glasgow on March 11; Eden Court Theatre in Inverness on March 19; and Dundee Rep Theatre on April 9. Visit mrcraighill.com