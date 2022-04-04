THE popular TV show Scotland's Home of the Year is returning for a fourth series, with a raft of stunning properties in the running to take the title.
What is the format?
Over the next 10 weeks, the programme will criss-cross Scotland, covering everywhere from the Borders to the Hebrides, across the Highlands, to Orkney and Shetland, as well as Edinburgh and the Lothians, Aberdeenshire, Dundee, Fife, Stirlingshire, Glasgow and the Clyde Valley.
Who are the judges?
Interior designer Anna Campbell-Jones, architect and lecturer Michael Angus and lifestyle blogger Kate Spiers. Each week the trio will rank their favourites, with the highest-scoring home from nine regional categories going through to the final at Glasgow's House for an Art Lover in June.
What about the previous winners?
The White House, a sweeping, cylindrical structure hugging Kirkcudbright Bay, won the debut series in 2019, while in 2020 it was a painstakingly renovated Victorian conversion in the west end of Glasgow that took top spot.
Last year it was The Moss, a showstopping and beautifully restored Georgian house in rural Killearn, that claimed the coveted title.
When can I watch?
Scotland's Home of the Year returns to BBC One Scotland, tonight, 8.30pm.
