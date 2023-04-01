This was one of the first things I baked as a child. I remember rolling out the pastry with my mum, adding the jam and waiting at the oven door, full of anticipation for what I was about to taste. Served with a generous glug of warm custard, this sweet, jammy sponge takes me back to my youth. A real retro dessert, it’s proper comfort food.
Ingredients: Serves 6-8
Roly-poly ingredients
200g self-raising flour
75g caster sugar
Zest of ½ lemon
100g suet (can substitute butter or vegetarian suet)
50g butter and more for greasing
150ml milk
Jam of your choice
Custard ingredients
150ml whole milk
100g double cream
2 egg yolks
25g of sugar
1 vanilla pod
1tsp corn flour
Method:
Heat oven to Gas mark 6/200C/180C fan. Place a large roasting tin half- filled with water at the bottom, with an oven rack directly above the tray.
For the roly-poly, take one sheet of tinfoil about 30 x 40cm and another sheet of parchment paper the same size. Butter the parchment paper and place in on top of the foil, butter side down, then butter remaining side of parchment paper so it’s completely covered in grease.
Tip butter, flour, 50g sugar and grated lemon zest into a food processor and blitz until a rough dry dough has formed. Transfer to a bowl, add the suet, pour in the milk and work together with a cutlery knife until you get a sticky dough. Add a little more milk if need be.
Tip the dough out onto a floured surface and roll out to a square roughly 25 x 25cm. Spread the jam all over, stopping about 2cm before the end to leave an unjammed edge.
Roll the dough up from the opposite edge and then pinch the jam-free edge into the dough where it meets and pinch the ends too. Dust the roly-poly with the remaining sugar and carefully lift the rolled-up dough onto the greased paper, join-side down, then bring up the foiled paper around it loosely (you don’t want it too tightly wrapped as you need some room for it to expand).
Seal by scrunching the parcel along the edges and then lift it directly onto the rack above the tin. Cook for one hour.
While the roly-poly is baking you can make your custard. Add the milk, cream and vanilla pod into a pan over a low heat, stirring gently until the mixture starts to simmer. Remove from the heat and leave to infuse, ideally 45 minutes or so. In a separate bowl, beat the egg yolks and sugar together with a wooden spoon (using the spoon rather than a whisk means less air and a denser custard), then pour in the warm vanilla liquid.
Pour this back into the pan and reheat over a low heat, whisking continuously so that you do not scramble your eggs. The custard is ready when the liquid thickens and coats the back of the wooden spoon. Once ready, pass through a sieve into a clean bowl or serving jug.
Once the pudding is ready, let it sit for five minutes before unwrapping. Slice thickly and serve with the warm custard.
Gary Townsend is head chef at One Devonshire Gardens by Hotel du Vin, Glasgow. See www.hotelduvin.com or phone 0141 378 0385 to book.
Twitter @Chefgtownsend
Instagram- @chef.g.townsend
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here