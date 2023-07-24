Trade unions are to stage weekend protests outside two of Glasgow's most popular tourist attractions in opposition to 'devastating' museum job cuts.
Unison said visitors would be "shocked" to learn that the city’s Museums and Collections department, run by Glasgow Life, is to shed nearly a third of posts.
According to the union 37 posts from a total of 128 will be lost this year in efforts to save £1.5 million.
The jobs cull affects the behind-the-scenes staff across Glasgow museums and the city archives as well as special collections staff at the Mitchell Library.
Posts to go include; curators, conservators, technicians, outreach and learning assistants and collections staff as well as employees from photography, editorial and design.
READ MORE: Glasgow Banksy show to open for evening walk-ins
The protests will take place on Saturday at 12 noon at the Burrell Collection, and the follow Saturday at the same time at the Gallery of Modern Art (GOMA), which is currently hosting the Banksy show.
Staff have raised concern that cuts to the learning team will mean that free weekend activities for families will be greatly reduced and dementia and autism-friendly programming will be put at risk.
Unison said the cuts risk a "shifting dynamic museum service towards spaces of elite privilege."
A spokesman said: "Losing those specialist staff who prepare objects and loans, manage and move the collections, design and build the displays and temporary exhibitions will result in diminished public experience, empty exhibition spaces and stagnant galleries.
"A move towards the privatisation of specialist skills is expensive and diminishes both the public offer and public purse.
READ MORE: Banksy in Glasgow: A boots on the ground view of exhibition's impact
"Savaging cuts to the professional teams will result in a loss of skills, knowledge, creativity and essential care of Glasgow’s world-renowned museum collections.
"Public programmes, displays, exhibitions and online content will be vastly reduced as a result."
A Unison branch spokesman added: "We call on Glasgow City Councillors to reverse these devastating cuts to our Museums and Collections.
"Our museums and collections are world-renowned and internationally lauded. They need to be protected and cherished. “
Glasgow Life has said the plans, agreed in February, ensure it will not have to close any venues.
A spokesperson added: "Glasgow’s museums and collections receive careful and considered care and this is going to continue.
"The savings Glasgow Life is making this year add up to around 9% of the annual service fee the charity receives from Glasgow City Council.
"More than half of the Glasgow Life Museums posts affected by these savings measures are currently vacant.
"We are currently working closely with staff and unions to work through what this will mean for individual members of staff.
"Wherever possible, we have identified ways of making savings by reducing, rather than losing, Glasgow Life services, programmes and events, retaining the potential to rebuild them in the future.”
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here