Acclaimed Scottish chef Stuart Ralston has said he hopes to create a restaurant that the late Paul Kitching would be proud of as he prepares to take over the former 21212 site in Edinburgh later this year.
Scheduled to open on Friday, October 6, Lyla is the latest venture from Glenrothes-born Ralston who also independently owns Aizle, Noto and Tipo in the city.
The new concept will offer a 10-course tasting menu focusing on Scottish seafood at the Georgian dining room on Royal Terrace which was home to the 21212 restaurant before the death of Paul Kitching, aged 61, last year.
The bedrooms at the space will continue to be operated by Kitching’s wife and business partner Katie O’Brien.
Ralston said: “Paul has always been an inspiration to me.
“Taking over this space is bitter-sweet for obvious reasons.
“When Katie offered it to me, I just wanted to make sure that I would create a restaurant that I think he would be proud of.”
Diners can expect a 'relaxed and interactive' experience at Lyla with dishes prepared tableside and an open kitchen that promises to deliver a 'celebration of classic hospitality'.
Meanwhile, award-winning sommelier Stuart Skea has developed a list of small domain wines to complement the likes of N25 caviar with wild bream, black radish and sea buckthorn or Isle of Skye langoustine, bonito emulsion and burgundy sorrel at the 28 cover restaurant.
Ralston’s ‘unapologetically fine dining’ menu is said to have been inspired by decades of working in the industry alongside chefs including Gordon Ramsay, David Bouley, Marcus Samuelsson and Terrance Brennan.
He said: “I have just turned 40 and my interpretation of the industry has altered and changed over the years.
“Each of my restaurants represents something I love about this intensely creative and exciting industry.
“Lyla will be unapologetically fine-dining, marrying classical elements of service and experience with dishes that I am really proud of.
“This restaurant will be a culmination of everything I have learned over the years and everything I love to cook and eat”.
Lyla will be located at 3 Royal Terrace in Edinburgh.
The 10-course tasting menu will be priced at £145 per head with an additional £110 for wine pairing.
